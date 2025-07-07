Winning start to pre-season for the Poppies

The Poppies started their pre-season campaign at Huntingdon Town last Saturday

Kettering Town got their pre-season preparations started with a routine 4-0 win at Huntingdon Town last Saturday.

A starting XI that was made up of 10 trialists and Jamar Loza contested the first half at Jubilee Park.

Simon Hollyhead’s side were 2-0 ahead after 18 minutes through goals from trialist No.10 and Loza, who coolly slotted in the second after assisting the first.

Trialist No.8 added the third goal on 40 minutes as the Poppies dominated the first half.

Loza came off at half-time as the inevitable changes were made.

The Poppies were rarely under threat from the the Hunters and scored their fourth goal on 89 minutes from trialist No.17, who was impressive throughout the second half.

It was a good workout for the trialist squad on a bone-dry pitch in front of an estimated attendance of 121, primarily made up of traveling fans.

The Poppies' next friendly is away to Desborough Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).