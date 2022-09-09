Willmott: Diamonds must improve and it’s got to happen now

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' FA Cup defeat at Enfield FC last weekend. Pictures by Hawkins Images

Diamonds head into a home clash against Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday sitting at the foot of the Southern League Premier Central having failed to register a win in their first six games.

And things took a turn for the worse last Sunday when they were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup in the first qualifying round after a 2-1 defeat at Essex Senior League side Enfield FC.

The pressure already seems to be increasing on boss Andy Burgess to get his team’s season going.

Jack Connor's goal proved to be in vain as Diamonds lost 2-1 at lower-ranked Enfield FC

And assistant-manager Willmott has acknowledged things need to improve sooner rather than later, although he insists spirits remain high within the squad.

“Certainly the results haven’t got how we would have liked them to, we are trying hard to put that right,” Willmott said.

“It can all change in one game but we have to make sure that game is on Saturday now.

“We have to make sure we start on the front foot. We are the home side and we have to take the game to them.

“Whatever our league position may be, we are still only six games in and we feel we have good players in the squad and we are always looking to add and strengthen wherever we can.

“We trained on Tuesday and the players were still in a bright mood and it’s down to us and them individually to get up for the game and ensure they give their maximum.

“We can’t point the finger at any players and say they haven’t been trying.

“We know we need to improve and Saturday is the game that's got to happen.”

Willmott admitted Enfield’s late winner in last weekend’s FA Cup clash was a “killer blow” to Diamonds.

Goals have proved to be the problem so far this season with Diamonds scoring just five goals in their seven matches in all competitions.

And the assistant-boss knows they “can’t keep making excuses”.

“We felt we didn’t start the game with Enfield well and that’s been the theme for all of our games really, we haven’t started on the front foot so we need to put that right,” Willmott added.

“Going a goal down wasn’t ideal but I felt we came back into it and really dominated the second half. We got the equaliser and then it was a killer blow for us to concede at the death.

“We feel we have had some refereeing decisions go against us in the league, mistakes are getting punished and we also aren’t being clinical enough at the other end of the pitch.

“Overall, in all the games we haven’t created enough in our games but we still don’t think we are a million miles away.