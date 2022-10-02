Willmott and Maxwell placed in charge at Diamonds

Hayden Road

The club confirmed the news, which comes after Andy Burgess parted company with Diamonds on Saturday following a 5-0 defeat at Hednesford Town which left them rooted to the foot of the Southern League Premier Central table.

Willmott was Burgess’ assistant and is also the club’s Head of Academy while Maxwell is the Director of Football Development at Hayden Road as well as being the club’s Under-23 team’s manager.

Diamonds are due to be back in action next Saturday when they host Tamworth in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

In the statement, Diamonds said: “Following yesterday’s statement regarding Andy Burgess’ departure as first team manager, the club have begun the process to appoint a new permanent manager.

“In the meantime, both Chris Wilmott and Richard Maxwell will jointly lead the first team for training and matches.

“As a fan owned club, AFC Rushden & Diamonds stands unique in it’s ownership model within the area.