Lewis White made a match-winning return to Kettering Town on Monday night (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Lewis White made a dream return to Kettering Town as he grabbed a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory at St Ives Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Division on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender had rejoined the club earlier in the day from Spalding United, and was one of two new signings to take the field in Cambridgeshire - the other being former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger, who had been a free agent.

Both played the full 90 minutes as the Poppies recovered from being 1-0 down at half-time to snatch the three points, White grabbing the 87th-minute winner after Kai Fifield had levelled the scores from the penalty spot on 68 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a first home defeat of the season for St Ives, and the first time they had lost on their artificial surface for more than a year.

It was also some sweet revenge for the Poppies, who were humbled 6-0 on their last visit there on Boxing Day.

"We deserved that," said Kettering boss Richard Lavery. "It was the same as Saturday (when Kettering lost 1-0 at Royston), we had all the ball in the first-half but didn't really create a lot, and they have had one shot and scored.

"We went in 1-0 down which was disappointing, but I said the lads 'we are in this game'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was still positive, because no game is won at half-time, and we have gone out and won the second half, and I don't think they have had a shot. We got what we deserved."

Lavery was then quick to praise his two new signings, telling the @KetteringTownFootballClub YouTube channel: "I thought Lewis White was class, him and CJ (Connor Johnson) were like man mountains back there, they won everything.

"I also brought Nile in, and he looked a bit rusty first half. In the second half I thought he turned up and there is a lot more to come from him as he has not played for a while.

"He said to me 'I've only got 60 or 70 minutes in me', and I said 'no, you are staying out there all game', and it paid off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never had loads of attacking options off the bench as we have a few injuries so he had to stay out there and he has done a job, which was good."

As well as the two new arrivals, there was also one departure from Latimer Park on Monday, with defender Remaye Campbell signing for Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Matlock Town.

The win at St Ives has lifted the Poppies up to seventh in the table and to within two points of leaders Stourbridge ahead of the Tuesday's night fixtures.