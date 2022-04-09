White and Sandy rescued us, says Corby Town boss Mills

Corby Town manager Gary Mills. Picture by Jim Darrah

In a typical Northern Premier League Midlands clash between two sides with nothing left but pride to play for, the Steelmen looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed to Dempsey Arlott-John’s goal before having Kamy Gille sent-off with seven minutes to go.

However, the centre-back pairing of White and captain Sandy conjured up an equaliser late on as the former crossed from the left and the latter powered home a fine header.

On the balance of play, it was a deserved leveller.

And while Corby boss Mills was delighted with the two players at the heart of the equaliser, he couldn’t contain his frustration at the overall display from his team.

“We were awful, absolutely awful,” Mills said.

“It was the complete opposite to what we have been over the last few weeks, for whatever reason. It was awful, poor and I don’t want to see it again.

“But when you have people like Lewis White and Elliot Sandy in your side, you always have a chance of getting something out of it.

“And that’s the reason we did, pure heart and desire from a couple of players who, week in and week out, give me performances. I’m not saying they always play well but they’ll always give me everything and give the team everything.

“With their big hearts, nine times out of 10 they produce for me.

“We had the odd chances in the first half but we weren’t good and then we got worse in the second half.

“We gambled and I pushed Elliot up and it’s worked for us in the end.

“It was a great turnout from the fans again, nearly 500 which is great, and I am not sure what they will think about our performance because it was dreadful.

“When you don’t play well and you get something out of it, it shows a bit of character but the performance wasn’t where we wanted it to be.”