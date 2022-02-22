We're sticking together, says AFC Rushden & Diamonds captain Collard

Alex Collard says the AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad would be doing themselves “a disservice" if they allow the recent upheaval to derail their march towards the Southern League Premier Central play-offs.

It’s been a tumultuous week for Diamonds after the shock announcement of manager Andy Peaks’ departure to take over as the new boss of Tamworth with assistant-manager Neil Champelovier and coach Tom Chapman also leaving.

The club’s academy head of scholarship at Moulton College Tim Dudding and remaining first-team coach Scott Carlin were asked to prepare the team for last weekend’s clash at Biggleswade Town, which was ultimately postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds captain Alex Collard. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds have confirmed they expect to appoint an interim manager on Thursday this week ahead of Saturday's home clash with Hednesford Town and captain Collard insists whoever is given that role will have the full support of the squad.

Collard admitted the news of Peaks’ departure came as a shock but he is adamant Diamonds will “stick together” as they bid to remain in the play-off places after a fine run of form under Peaks led them into fifth place with 11 games to go.

“It was a shock because we knew no different,” defender Collard said.

“It was sad to see Peaksy go, especially for me because he brought me in here and gave me a chance.

“I am really sorry him and the other guys have gone but I understand the reasoning.

“Everyone gets why they did it. Was the timing ideal? No. But it was clearly an opportunity they wanted to take.

“I think the boys were all sad but we had a chat and we will stick together.

“Ultimately, when we’ve crossed the white line, we have got ourselves into a good position and we can’t allow this to derail us from where we are trying to go and what we are trying to do as a team.

“For us to allow this to stop us, we’d be doing ourselves a disservice.

“We had a chat, led by the senior players like me and Bully (Liam Dolman) and we just said that we are here and we can’t let it slip.

“All the boys are on board and whoever comes in will get our full support because they will be here to help us.

“We are all focused on finishing in the play-off places and nothing else.

“Tim and Biff (Carlin) deserve a lot of credit already, they’ve not come in and tried to reinvent the wheel.

"They know where our strengths are. They know what we need to do. There are little things that can be done to enhance our game but it is just a case of enhancing it and not reinventing it.

“We’re fifth so whatever we’ve been doing has been working.