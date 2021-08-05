We're ready to go, says Corby boss Mills

Action from Corby Town's final pre-season friendly of the summer as they claimed a 2-0 win at Eastwood CFC. Picture by David Tilley

Gary Mills believes his Corby Town players are ready for the new season.

The Steelmen boss has been left pleased by their progress during a pre-season schedule, which was hampered in the early stages by players having to isolate due to Covid-19.

However, with the season about to get under way with a home tie against Woodbridge Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, Mills is pleased with where his squad is at.

They rounded off pre-season with a 2-0 win at Eastwood CFC last weekend thanks to goals from Steve Diggin and a trialist.

Mills is now hoping the work done in pre-season will pay dividends in the early stages of a campaign, which he hopes won’t be affected like the last two were following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year.

“We’re ready,” the Steelmen manager said.

“It’s been a weird time for everyone as we know and it’s going to be nice to get back to competitive football and get the season going.

“Hopefully things are going to be fine and there won’t be any breaks in it.

“It’s great to be back and we have been pleased with our pre-season.

“We have worked hard to get the squad right for the new season and things have built up quite nicely for us.

“We are pleased with the way the players have trained and conducted themselves in the games.

“We have seen progression from day one, so we have to be pleased.

“It’s not about results in pre-season, it’s about players understanding their jobs and working together as a team.

“In every game they have played and in every training session they have got to know what their jobs are and, certainly in the last three games, they have shown that they have taken it all on board.”

Mills reserved extra praise for the younger members of his squad.

And the manager admitted some of them may well have played themselves into bigger roles at the club this season.

“We have had players missing for one reason or another and that has given the younger players the opportunity to say ‘look at me gaffer, I can do the job’,” he added.