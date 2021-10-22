We're in a battle for points, says Diamonds manager Peaks

Alex Collard challenges an Alvechurch opponent during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-1 home defeat last Saturday. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks accepts AFC Rushden & Diamonds are now in a “battle to pick up some points” as they gear up for tomorrow's (Saturday) home clash with Biggleswade Town.

Diamonds are going through a tricky period and are now without a win in their last five Southern League Premier Central matches.

A run of three home games in a row has, so far, only delivered one point from the 1-1 draw with Rushall Olympic last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that has been followed by a 2-1 defeat to Alvechurch and then a 1-0 loss to Barwell on Tuesday night.

It has all added up to leave Diamonds in a lowly 17th place in the table ahead of a fourth home game in a row tomorrow, which is then followed by a trip to Stratford Town next Tuesday night.

Peaks admits his team are in “a little rut” but he is confident they will come out of it in positive fashion.

“I don’t think our performances in the last two games have been particularly bad but we have come out with no points from two matches we should have won,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have to keep the belief. We aren’t being dominated by teams but we are now in a battle to pick up some points and it will be the same on Saturday.

“The big problem we have got is that we haven’t put the ball in the net in the last two games when we have been in good areas.

“Football is like that. When you are in a little rut, it’s hard to get out of it. It will just make it that much sweeter when we do get the win.

“It’s frustrating. But we have been in ruts before and we will come out of it on the other side.

“We will regroup, tough times make you stronger as a group.

“We should have won the last two games but we haven’t.

“There’s no point feeling sorry for yourselves in football because no-one is feeling sorry for you.