We’re getting hit over the head with a hammer, says Diamonds boss Nunn

Rock-bottom Diamonds were beaten 3-0 at high-flying Coalville Town on Saturday to leave them a massive 14 points adrift of safety in the Southern League Premier Central with just 15 games to go.

A crucial run of three matches in the space of a week against Barwell, Needham Market and Hednesford Town will begin for Diamonds at the weekend - a run of games that could possibly decide their ultimate fate.

But boss Nunn admitted he was left “banging my head against a brick wall” in the build-up to the game last Saturday after he lost centre-half Luke Massingham to a stomach problem while fellow defender Sidik Atcha returned to Harborough Town after the briefest of stints at Hayden Road.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

But, despite those selection issues and a 20th defeat of the season, Nunn believes his team’s effort ensured there is at least a ray of hope for them as they gear up for a season-defining week.

“We seem to be getting hit over the head with a hammer at the moment,” Nunn said.

“At training on Thursday, Luke pulled out 10 minutes from the end saying his stomach was a bit sore and then he was in hospital the next morning.

“It’s not even me talking from a selfish point of view that he wasn’t available for Saturday but it’s the terrible luck for the lad because he has come in and done well in the games he’s played.

“I was banging my head against a brick wall on Friday and we also lost Sidik, which happened on Thursday and there’s not much you can do about that.

“We had to make changes and then we conceded early at Coalville and you are wondering if it’s going to be a long day. But I have to give the lads some credit.

“Young Charlie Waller from Milton Keynes Dons came in and did well and we came in at half-time 2-0 down but they stuck at it.

“There were 11 corners in the game and we had five of them so it shows you we were getting into some decent areas and their goalkeeper has made a good save from Andy Kanga at 1-0.

“There’s no doubt Coalville were the better side and deserved to win but the boys gave it a real go in the last 15 minutes.

“It would be really easy to down tools at 3-0 but they kept going and I just said to them that it’s important that we take how we finished the game into Barwell on Saturday.

“I knew when I took the job where we were and what we are. The boys are still positive.