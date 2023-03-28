And while he admits he had been resigned to that outcome for sometime, chairman Rob Usher insists those at the helm of the fan-owned club are now “building something for tomorrow”.

Despite their perilous position, Diamonds’ displays under Chris Nunn have been improving of late and they head into a home clash with Basford United tonight (Tuesday) having held high-flying Leiston to a goalless draw on Saturday.

That wasn’t enough to save them from a return to Step 4 but Usher believes there has been some much-needed “unity” at Hayden Road in recent games.

Hayden Road

“Until it’s mathematically done, you’re not down but even as the most optimistic Diamonds fan, I knew we were gone a fair few weeks ago,” the club chairman said.

“However, I think most people would agree that in recent weeks we have given a good account of ourselves.

“We have been competitive and we have been in every game that we have ultimately lost.

“And in the last couple of weeks we have picked up a couple of draws against really established teams at this level so you’ve got to say we are going down in the right way.

“We’re not getting rolled over as we were at other stages of the season and there’s a unity around Hayden Road when we play.

“Everybody was resigned to it but we’re building something for tomorrow and, given what’s gone on this season, you can’t ask for anything more than that really.”

Usher was also full of praise for the work Nunn has done since arriving, having been given the remit of reducing the playing budget with Diamonds facing some financial uncertainty during the middle part of the season which resulted in two emergency meetings being held towards the end of last year.

“Chris has been a breath of fresh air,” Usher added.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for just how much he does.

“Alex (vice-chairman Raspin) and I speak to him for an hour each on a daily basis. He’s invested in the project.

“We gave Chris a remit when he first came in and that remit wasn’t to keep us in the league because it would have been an impossible task.

“That remit was to reduce the playing budget and instill a bit of pride and a bit of fight back into the team and he’s done that.