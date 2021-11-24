Wellingborough Town's Wembley dreams ended, Rothwell and Desborough search for vital league points

Football news. photo: Getty Images

Wellingborough Town’s Wembley dreams were ended on Saturday.

The Doughboys exited the FA Vase with a 2-0 defeat at Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South rivals Harborough Town.

Nathanael Ansu put the Bees ahead in the 26th minute with Paul Malone putting the contest out of reach with his 87th-minute finish.

Wellingborough return to league action at Coventry United on Saturday.

Desborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians are looking to pull themselves further away from the drop zone this weekend.

Desborough, who were away at Coventry last night, entertain Easington Sports on Saturday and are away at Potton United on Tuesday.

Thomas Mills was amongst the scorers in a 3-0 win at second-bottom Northampton ON Chenecks at the weekend.