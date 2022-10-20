Keaton Ward celebrates after Kettering Town's 2-1 win over Spennymoor Town last weekend. Pictures by Peter Short

But the midfielder insists the squad need “everyone to stay with us” as they bid to haul themselves up the Vanarama National League North.

Former Mansfield Town man Ward grabbed his first goal in Poppies colours in last Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Daventry Town in the quarter-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

But he took things to another level on Saturday as he lit up Latimer Park with a terrific solo goal to secure a much-needed 2-1 victory over Spennymoor Town.

Keaton Ward produced a composed finish after a solo run to score the Poppies' winner against Spennymoor

That made it two home wins in a row, although Lee Glover’s men suffered in between those with heavy defeats at King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup and at Scarborough Athletic in the league.

But Ward believes Kettering’s lowly position, which is now just outside the bottom four after last weekend’s success, isn’t a reflection of the squad.

“We have come together as a new group in pre-season and we knew it would be tough when it comes to getting to know each other and how each other plays,” the 22-year-old said.

“It’s not as simple as getting 11 good players and just going and playing games.

“You need to get to know each other and I think that’s why I enjoyed playing up there with Jordan (Graham) on Saturday because we were together at Mansfield for three years.

“The wins are massive. Where we are in the table doesn’t reflect us as a group but stats don’t lie.

“We just need everyone to stay with us and we will get to where we need to be.”

The Poppies trailed 1-0 at the break on Saturday but Brad Gascoigne headed them level early in the second half before Ward took centre-stage.

Picking the ball up just inside Spennymoor’s half, he set off on a run and, as things opened up for him, he produced a composed finish into the bottom corner.

And Ward was just as happy to see Kettering get a slice of luck late on as Spennymoor were denied a share of the spoils when Tom Allan’s fine strike came back off the crossbar.

“We were definitely worthy winners, even in the first half I thought we were better than them,” Ward said.

“We upped it in the second half and we could have scored more than we did.

“It was a good goal, one to remember. I couldn’t really breathe afterwards though!

“I thought my legs were going to give up at one point but I got there and saw the keeper edge to one side and I managed to roll it in. It was a great feeling.

“We got a slice of luck at the end when they hit the bar but you need that in you season. I think we have been unlucky at times this season and we knew, at some point, we’d get a bit of luck and the crossbar saved us.”

The Poppies will now be hunting a first away win of the season as they head to Chester this weekend before a midweek trek to fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic next Tuesday night.

“I’d back us against anyone,” Ward added.

“We played King’s Lynn at home and beat them 1-0 so it proves what we can do as a group.

“We don’t feel we are where we should be but, if you include the Daventry game, we’ve now won two in a row.