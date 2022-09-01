Weekend off for weary Steelmen welcomed by Attenborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Town boss Lee Attenborough

The Steelmen are without a game this Saturday as it is FA Cup first qualifying round weekend, and with his team having just played three matches in five days, that is a welcome relief.

Corby followed up a stalemate with Cambridge City last Wednesday night with two further 1-1 draws over the Bank Holiday weekend, at Chasetown on Saturday and at home to Stamford on Monday.

The results mean the Steelmen remain unbeaten in the Northern Premier League Midland Division, and they sit third in the table with 12 points.

Attenborough is delighted with how the season has started, but admits a few days off will give his players a chance to rest their weary limbs.

"We have had three games in five days, and because of all the injuries and suspensions we have got we haven't been able to rotate at all," said the Steelmen boss. “We have had to go with a lot of the same lads in all three games, and it has took its toll.

"We had a lot of limping lads in there at the end, a few of the lads were tired and we were running on empty a bit towards the end.

"But by hook or by crook we have got over the line and taken something from the game, and we now have 10 days to rest up. We are slowly but surely coming together, so I am really pleased."

Looking on the back of the draw with Stamford, Attenborough felt his team got their deserved reward.

"It was a good performance, and they are the types of game where if enough balls are put into the box then sometimes something will fall for them," he said. "But our lads have put the bodies on the line, got in the way of everything, and I think it is a deserved point for us.”

On target for Corby was Hilton Arthur, who levelled the match at 1-1 just before half-time, and the player was praised by his manager."I thought in the build up to the goal he was excellent. He hung off the shoulder of the other centre-half, got across him, and took it really well with his left foot, which isn't his strongest.”