Diamonds suffered a 13th defeat in their last 14 Southern League Premier Central matches as they went down 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Hednesford Town last weekend.

Nunn’s team have now failed to score in their last five matches and the dreadful run, which started long before the manager’s arrival, has now left the club staring down the barrel of relegation.

It now seems to be a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ Diamonds drop back to Step 4 after the loss to Hednesford left them 15 points adrift of safety with just 12 games to play.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn

Yet again, Nunn insisted he couldn’t fault the efforts of his players but he knows a lack of quality, particularly in the final third, is proving costly.

But he insists that work ethic will remain intact during the latter stages of the season as Diamonds now prepare for a tough game at third-placed Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

“Our home games have been particularly disappointing,” Nunn said.

“We lost 1-0 at the weekend and we lost 1-0 against Barwell but, even in the defeat at Needham Market, we don’t feel we have been outplayed.

“We haven’t been hanging on in games, we just lack quality. Teams aren’t creating a huge number of chances against us, we are limiting them but we just haven’t had that quality at the other end.

“We feel we can see glimpses of partnerships developing and I feel we have definitely improved defensively.

“But we just can’t buy a goal. I was a bit disappointed with a couple of the lads, I felt there were times where they could have had a shot but chose to pass it.

“But I can’t be disappointed with these boys overall. They have come in and they are working hard.

“I can’t fault the work-rate or the energy but everyone knows where we are. We aren’t in a position to be able to go out and get those three or four experienced players who would just add that extra bit of quality.