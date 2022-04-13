We weren't good enough, says AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Burgess

AJ George's reaction to a missed chance summed up the whole evening as AFC Rushden & Diamonds lost in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

As expected, with one eye on Saturday’s crucial clash with Bromsgrove Sporting as Diamonds bid to secure a Southern League Premier Central play-off place, Burgess made changes following the 2-2 draw at Coalville Town last weekend.

But he was still left disappointed as goals from former Diamond Jordan Macleod and Dion Sembie-Ferris ensured Sports clinched a fourth win over Diamonds in all competitions this season.

But Burgess said: “They started better than us.

“We grew into it in the first half once we had got our foot on the ball a little bit. I thought we looked brighter in the second half of the first half.

“But it all comes down to what happens in both penalty boxes.

“Their goalkeeper has made an incredible save from Nathan Tshikuna’s free-kick, it’s an unbelievable save.

“But they have been clinical and it’s frustrating because their first goal is exactly the same as the goal they scored at their place - a cross to the back post and a header back across goal.

“We have to be better at dealing with crosses coming into the box because, at the moment, every time a cross comes in our hearts are in our mouths.