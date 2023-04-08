The Steelmen produced an error-strewn display as they were beaten 4-0 by fellow contenders Chasetown in front of over 700 supporters at Steel Park.

The defeat left Corby six points adrift of the top five with just three games left to play this season.

The last three games, which included a 4-1 defeat at Sporting Khalsa and a 2-2 draw with Gresley Rovers, have proved costly in the club’s hopes.

Corby Town were well beaten by Chasetown at Steel Park

And Setchell said: “I am the manager of the team so I have to take responsibility.

“But some of the mistakes we have made, not just today but even throughout the good run, have been there for all to see.

“Goals do change games and we have gifted them two in the first half.

“I will take responsibility for the second half because I threw four men forward and left us exposed all over the pitch.

“I do get some horrible results sometimes when I chase games. I try to be in the business of winning football matches.

“But I can’t take responsibility for the mistakes we have made throughout my tenure here.

“We were getting the maximum out of the players during that run we went on.

“I don’t want to be too harsh on them because we are all in this together but we have shown our true colours in the last three games that we are a little bit off it.

“That was men against boys and all Chasetown did was their jobs.

“From one to 11, they did their job very, very well and we did our job very, very poorly.

“In the teams I have had that have been successful, I know that on a bad day we could go and grind a result out if we are playing poorly.

“But with this squad, I don’t know if we’re going to go and win 2-0 or 3-0 or go and get battered and that’s a horrible place to be as a manager and it’s something I will have to address over the summer.

“When I came in, I wasn’t expecting us to get anywhere near the play-offs but we went on the run and you get carried away.

“The power of the club was shown again with 700 fans there and I am just disappointed that we didn’t perform to the level we should do.

“Over the last three games, you have to say there are a few players who have been rabbits in headlights.”

Corby head to Daventry Town on Easter Monday before a home clash with St Neots Town and a trip to Boldmere St Michaels round off the season.

And once the summer arrives, Setchell expects it to be a busy one as he attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the next campaign.

“I have been brought here to get promoted,” he added.

“That squad isn’t good enough to get promoted. We have given it the best we can and we haven’t been good enough to get promoted.

“There are some lads there who are good enough and can take us to where we want to go and I have to make sure I get the right ones to go with them.

“It is going to be a busy summer but there are some talented boys who we can hopefully keep on board for the journey.