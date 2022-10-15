It was thumbs up from Kettering Town manager Lee Glover after the 2-1 victory over Spennymoor Town. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies went into the clash having suffered a 6-1 FA Cup defeat at King’s Lynn Town and a 5-0 loss at Scarborough Athletic last weekend.

Boss Glover felt his squad had been decimated by injuries in both games but, with key players back and three new signings on board, the Poppies responded with a much-needed win to lift themselves out of the bottom four of the Vanarama National League North.

They trailed to a John Lufudu goal on the stroke of half-time but Brad Gascoigne equalised with a header early in the second period before a brilliant solo goal from Keaton Ward secured the victory.

On loan goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes produced a superb save to deny Joe Tait in the first half at Latimer Park

It’s now two home wins in a row for the Poppies and Glover felt his team were good value for the success, especially for their second-half display.

“It was very tough,” the Kettering boss said.

“Conceding right on half-time, it didn’t really change the team talk because I quite fancied us.

“We just said at half-time that this was a game about sweat and perspiration.

Captain Gary Stohrer applauds the fans after the Poppies' win

“It was about closing people down, turning it back on them and getting up the pitch and working it.

“I said the crowd would come with us and they were very vocal in the second half. But we need to start like that to bring them with us.

“Brad got a good goal, we worked on that in the week and that’s nice for the coaching staff to see it come off. Keaton’s goal was great. He produced a bit of magic and, after scoring at Daventry (in the Hillier Cup last Tuesday), I fancied him to do it again.

“But I am always greedy. Could we have nicked another one? I think with a better final pass we could have done.”

He continued: “All in all, we needed this.

“After beating King’s Lynn here, we had a massively depleted squad and we couldn’t get players in. We were trying our best but people were inflating prices.

“But I said to the boys that if we went and beat Spennymoor then, all of a sudden, we’ve won two of our last three in the league and we are looking at whether we can build on something.

“The reality was different to the perception but we knew that if we got turned over then that perception would become the reality.

“Let’s be mindful of where we’re at. We’re okay if we do the stuff we need to do.