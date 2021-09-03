We must stick together, says Corby boss Mills

Action from Corby Town's 1-0 defeat at Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills has urged everyone at Corby Town to “stick together” as he looks to guide them out of a recent dip in form.

The Steelmen have a big Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round date with Step 3 outfit Hendon at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

But Corby will be bidding to pick themselves up after back-to-back defeats over the bank holiday weekend.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Spalding United last Saturday before going down 1-0 in a derby clash at Stamford on Monday.

That has made it three defeats in the first four Northern Premier League Midlands season for Mills’ men.

They have, however, come through two rounds of the FA Cup this season and Mills has urged the fans to get behind his players again this weekend as they bid to knock higher-ranked opposition out of the competition.

“I want to start putting a smile on people’s faces at Corby and hopefully we can do that at 4.45pm on Saturday,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Then we play again on Wednesday in the league and that will be a massive game for us to get ourselves back on track.

“We have got to look forward to the next game.

“What I do know is that we haven’t played like we can play yet, for whatever reason.

“In the last three games of pre-season we were where I wanted us but we haven’t done it when there’s been three points at stake.

“I would just say to people to stick with us. When you are in this situation, my job is to be positive.

“The fans will have gone home gutted on Monday but we have to stick together, that’s what a football club is.

“It’s about sticking together when you go through a bit of a patch where you are losing games like we are.

The fans were encouraging the lads (on Monday) and we need that from now on.