We have got to stand tall, says Corby Town boss Mills

Jordan O'Brien in action during Corby Town's 2-0 home defeat to Ilkeston Town last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills has urged his Corby Town players to “stand tall” as they gear up for a trip to Cambridge City tonight (Wednesday).

Despite some improved displays of late, the Steelmen head into the clash on the back of two successive defeats having lost to high-flyers Chasetown and leaders Ilkeston Town in their last couple of Northern Premier League Midlands matches.

Corby remain 10 points clear of the relegation places but face a stern test this evening against a Cambridge team who have won six of their last seven matches and sit in ninth place.

Mills feels his team’s displays have deserved more points than they’ve earned in the last two matches but he insists his team must maintain their belief.

“In the last two weeks we have got nothing out of two games we deserved something from,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I felt we should have drawn with Ilkeston and won at Chasetown. But we have come out with no points.

“One of the players said after the game on Saturday we were ‘the nearly men again’ and that doesn’t get you anything.

“We have got to stand tall and we have got to get ready for the next game.

“We need to go and get a result against a team who are picking up points and doing well.

“Every game is a test for us at the moment because our confidence has been up and down.