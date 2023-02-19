We didn't look right at all, admits Poppies boss Glover after loss at Blyth

The Poppies went into the clash in the north-east on the back of a four-match unbeaten run, which had lifted them out of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

But it proved to be a bad day at Blyth as Troy Chiabi’s 24th-minute goal proved decisive.

Despite a below-par display, Kettering did have a chance to nick a point late on when Decarrey Sheriff missed a late chance.

Poppies boss Lee Glover

But boss Glover was left disappointed with his team’s display and refused to make any excuses, despite a flu bug having swept through the camp in recent weeks while his players also turned in an energy-sapping display to hold leaders AFC Fylde to a 0-0 draw in midweek.

The Poppies now face three home games in a row starting with a huge ‘six-pointer’ with Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night.

And Glover told Poppies TV: “I didn’t think we looked right at all.

“It’s nothing to do with the journey or the midweek game, we just didn’t look ourselves for periods of the game.

“We hung in there and we had a great chance at the end.

“You can always pick something out with every defeat. I don’t want to come away from what we have done well but we didn’t do enough of it today.

“The second half was slightly better but, all in all, we didn’t have enough of the ball in the final third and I will need to go and have a look at that.

“We didn’t retain possession high up the pitch and get a bit of momentum against them.

“But at 1-0, you will always have a chance and we had a great chance at the end.

“I take responsibility for it. I will watch the game back and see where we are for Tuesday.

“We need to go back, refuel and be ready for Tuesday and be at it again.

“I will carry the baggage with me for a few days until the next game.

“You can’t switch off. Me and the staff will have to have a look at it.

“I am disappointed with the level of performance after the Fylde game.

