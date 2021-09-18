We didn't get the basics right, says Corby boss Mills

Scott Garner opens the scoring for Boston United in Corby Town's 6-0 defeat in the FA Cup. Picture by Alison Bagley

Gary Mills felt Corby Town gave Boston United a helping hand as they were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Steelmen were thrashed 6-0 by their National League North hosts in the second qualifying round clash.

And while boss Mills admitted the gap between the two clubs showed, he felt his team could have done the “basics” better.

“There’s no doubt they are a better side than we are,” the Corby manager said.

“There is a step up of two leagues but if a team is going to have a lot of the ball which they did then we have to be professional and organised in the way we play.

“And we were okay with that, I didn’t have a problem from that. What I have a problem with is that again, from a corner, the ball is about two-foot high and it’s gone to my back post and the lad has just tapped it in.

“It’s basics that got the ball rolling and then we concede again and it looks a sloppy goal to me.

“The first two goals have set the tone for the game. We have to be better at doing the basics.

“But they are a good side, we have been beaten by a very good side.”

Mills, meanwhile, is hoping to give his “walking wounded” a bit of time to rest up before they resume their Northern Premier League campaign at Yaxley next weekend.

The Steelmen are due to play at Bugbrooke St Michaels in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday night but, with injuries biting, Mills is keen to give his senior players a bit of time to recuperate.

“We knew at some stage we would be knocked out of the FA Cup,” he added.

“You’d like to keep it going because it’s a fantastic competition and it hurts when you get knocked out because you want to make a name for yourself and go and hit the headlines. But it’s gone now.

“We had some walking wounded out there, playing with niggly injuries and Lewis White pulled out at the last minute with his knee.

“We will have a rest and they will have a few days off to rest up and come back in with fresh minds and bodies on Thursday.