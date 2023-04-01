The Steelmen were twice behind in the game and looked to be heading for defeat when James Harrison put the visitors 2-1 up late on.

But Tristan Thompson-Matthews added to Callum Milne’s earlier equaliser to secure a point.

The result has left Corby three points adrift of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands with four games to go.

Tristan Thompson-Matthews celebrates after scoring Corby Town's late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Gresley Rovers. Pictures by Jim Darrah

And Setchell said: “I’m probably a little bit more than disappointed.

“The pitch was very difficult for both teams so it was never going to be a spectacle or free-flowing football.

“But we just didn’t do enough, we didn’t deserve to win. Did we deserve to draw? Probably, because we kept going.

“We had no Toby (Hilliard), no Jordan (O’Brien), no Charley (Sanders) and we did look like we didn’t have that number nine up there.

Callum Milne takes the congratulations after he scored Corby's first goal against Gresley

“Saying that, we knew that we’d have to do something to make it happen.

“We put Hilton (Arthur) on and he had a glorious chance to put us 2-1 up and we were gambling more for the win than them and they caught us with a sucker-punch.

“Then we found the urgency I had been looking for all the way through the second half and we had three good chances.

“Tristan scored a really good goal and he deserved that because his performances since I have got here have got better and better.

“And then I can’t hide behind the fact that Flo (Tsaguim Florian) has got to make a better decision.

“We had three men in the box, he’s on the by-line and all he’s got to do is cut it back but he’s hit the side-netting and that’s criminal in the situation we are in because in these key moments we have to make better decisions all over the pitch.