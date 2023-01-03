Nunn’s first home game in charge delivered just a fourth win of the Southern League Premier Central season, which lifted Diamonds off the foot of the table and to within eight points of safety.

Jenson Cooper’s early goal was cancelled out by former Diamonds man Nabil Shariff just before half-time.

And, in a dramatic final 20 minutes, both sides had big chances with Conor Tee hitting the bar for Diamonds before they snatched the winner thanks to Northampton Town loanee Miguel Ngwa.

Chris Nunn was delighted after his first home game in charge ended in a win for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

And even then, it needed a terrific save from Dean Snedker to deny Enoch Andoh in the dying moments to preserve the points in front of the highest attendance of the season at Hayden Road so far.

Nunn, who was only able to field one of four new signings due to hold up in paperwork, said: “The boys were magnificent and the support at the end of the game was electric.

“We played the conditions really well. I thought Jenson (Cooper) caused them problems, Conor (Tee) was magnificent in there as well and I thought Luke (Massingham) came in and made a big difference at the back, he talked and organised.

“I thought we just did things right. It wasn’t over complicated, we hit good areas, tried to get them turned and we got the goal.

“They equalised just before half-time and we lost our way for a little bit but we adjusted it and, in the second half, I thought we bossed it for long periods.

“We had a bit of luck when they missed a good chance and I thought, at the end of the game, we deserved our luck.

“Conor was unlucky when he hit the bar and if we are going to win a game, we need Dean Snedker to pull off some good saves.

“I don’t want him to get man-of-the-match when we’ve lost 3-1. I want him to win accolades when we win a game 2-1.

“We were treading water at the end but the boys stuck it. Overall, I thought we deserved the win and it was a brilliant atmosphere at the end.”

Nunn, meanwhile, explained the reasoning why he decided to throw on forward Andy Kanga in place of injured defender Ryan Hughes just past the hour.

The bold move saw midfielder Mitchell White drop back into defence and Peter Abimbola move into midfield.

And Nunn added: “We just felt the best way to defend was possibly to attack.

“We spoke to Mitch and Peter and got Peter to drop into the midfield and drop Mitch back. In the middle, it would have been really hard for someone to come on in that situation.

“It was important for us not to take our foot off the gas and just be happy with a point.

“Had we got a point, people would have been saying it was a step in the right direction but if we are going to pull off what is probably going to be a miracle, we have got to win.