The Steelmen led 1-0 and 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hilton Arthur and Dan Gordon but looked to be heading for a draw after Boldmere twice fought back.

However, with just seconds remaining of stoppage-time, Corby were awarded a penalty when Gordon was fouled in the area and Curtis Burrows stepped up to score from the spot to spark wild celebrations from the home players and the 500-plus crowd.

It was a key win as well as Corby moved to within one point of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places.

The Corby Town players and fans celebrate Curtis Burrows' last-gasp winner at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

And Attenborough was pleased he didn’t have to talk about any hard luck stories after the final whistle.

“I thought we deserved every inch of that result,” the delighted Steelmen boss said.

“I felt like everything was against us. It was one of those games where I thought I would have to come off and say ‘we lost 3-2 but…’

“I know they have scored two goals but we haven’t really given them a chance.

Corby boss Lee Attenborough celebrates the late winner

“They have scored a wonder strike from 35 yards and no-one is saving that.

“And, for the second one, we are trying to make a sub, Tom Maddison has come on and got his ring taped up like he has done for the past 10 or 15 years and no referee has ever had a problem with it but they’ve made him go off and then they have scored from the set-piece.

“But, from open play, I thought we dominated the game.

“They came with a game plan to be very direct and we have managed to win the fight in our defensive third of the pitch and, going up the other end, I thought we had a real punch.

“It’s another game where we have scored three goals and there’s no better way to finish a game than with a last-minute winner.

“I said from day one, I don’t think you can ever question these boys’ desire.

“Things went against us. I was convinced we had three stonewall penalties not given.

“Rio (Molyneaux) had to come off injured at the wrong time and I could have given the lads all the excuses why we didn’t win that game.

“But they’ve come up with the goods at the end and when you celebrate like that, with the fans, it’s brilliant.

“It squeezes that gap at the top end of the table. There’s two or three teams in shooting distance whereas three or four weeks ago they weren’t.