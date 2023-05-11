Chris Nunn will lead AFC Rushden & Diamonds into the 2023/24 season. Picture by Shaun Frankham

The popular manager helped steady the ship at Hayden Road in the second half of a tough last season both on and off the field, which ended with Diamonds being relegated from the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds are yet to discover what division they will be playing in next season with current unofficial projections placing them in the Northern Premier League Midlands alongside Corby Town.

But the club’s main piece of business has now been completed with Nunn agreeing to stay on.

The Diamonds boss admitted there were “other opportunities” open to him but he is now focused on creating the “right environment” for his squad as they face up to life at a lower level.

“There was very little doubt really,” Nunn told AFCRD TV.

“I’ll be honest, there were other opportunities which I spoke to Rob (chairman Usher) and Alex (vice-chairman Raspin) about.

“But I am happy here, I feel like we are building something and I want to continue to do so.

“From my point of view, I am happy and excited to be looking forward.

“People talk to me about my targets or aims and it will be the same as what I have had at every club I’ve been at. It will be to get 40 points.

“If we get to 40 points by November, we’re going for the title, if we get to 40 points at Christmas, we’ll be going for the play-offs and if we get to 40 points on the last day of the season then we’re wiping away the sweat!

“I like to set myself the target of when you can get to 40 points. I am not going to put us under any pressure to get promoted.

“The pressure, for me, will be to build the right environment with the right players and the right management team.

“We want to build something that we can be proud of. The club needs stability.

“We’re sticking to a tight budget so nothing has changed there. We’re not going to be a big Step 4 club paying out more money than anyone else.”

Nunn insists it is still “early days” as far as player recruitment is concerned and added: “First and foremost I have been trying to get the management team sorted and happy and trying to make plans.

“You are recruiting players all the time, even during the season you’re constantly recruiting players. You’re just on the phone more than you would be during the season.

“It’s hard work but we wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t enjoy it.

“It’s early days and we will wait until the ink is dried on the paperwork.

