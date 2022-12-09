Diamonds head to Needham Market on Saturday (1pm kick-off) looking to halt a run of six defeats in a row, which has left them nine points adrift of safety and second from bottom in the Southern League Premier Central.

Now into the second half of what has been a torrid campaign, the odds are beginning to stack against Diamonds getting out of trouble.

But interim boss Vernon, who looks set to remain in charge for the weekend, insists there is hope.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds interim boss Matt Vernon. Picture by Hawkins Images

“I honestly believe there is every chance of getting out of it,” he said.

“It’s a tough part of the season after Christmas and there will be one, if not two, teams who start suffering with injuries and players moving and leaving.

“This club is currently on the right foot and if they start improving as a squad and individually then there is every chance for them.”

Saturday could well be the last game in charge for the interim manager who took over after the departure of Richard Maxwell.

And Vernon, who was impressed with his team’s efforts in a 3-1 defeat to leaders Tamworth on Tuesday, said: “I have got to know them more personally and that’s incredibly important because knowing what sort of characters they are allows you to know how they can express themselves on the pitch.

“Hopefully the lads are buying into myself.

“On Saturday, we have to build on everything that was positive on Tuesday.