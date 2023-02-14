VERDICT: Under-the-weather Poppies make a point against title contenders

For some, an illness sweeping through the camp might be seen as a convenient and oven-ready excuse.

But it’s an excuse that the Poppies haven’t had to use as they made it four games without defeat as well as collecting a third successive clean sheet.

The illness, however, is a real thing.

Keaton Ward holds his head after his second-half effort went just wide in Kettering Town's goalless draw with AFC Fylde. Pictures by Peter Short

Lewis White and Ethan Hill were both ruled out with it for Saturday’s goalless draw with Buxton and while both were back on the bench for this one, neither of them were fully fit.

Rhys Sharpe and Sam Bennett were the latest victims as they missed out while at least four more played on despite not feeling 100 per cent.

And Lee Glover and everyone else who follows the Poppies must surely be delighted with the effort the players are putting in as they try to scrap their way to safety in the Vanarama National League North.

This was the epitome of ‘putting a shift in’.

AFC Fylde's Luke Charman sent this effort over the bar in the first half at Latimer Park

Fylde were good, as you would expect. And, particularly in the second half, they asked some serious questions.

But Kettering’s work-rate was outstanding as they did all they could to unsettle one of the big hitters in the division.

In the end, the Poppies were well worthy of putting another point on the board to maintain a gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

There were few chances in an even first half with Kettering’s ventures into the final third being few and far between.

Ellis Myles gets on the attack for the Poppies

At the other end, Ellis Myles produced a fine block to stop Will Hatfield’s strike while Luke Charman fizzed a volley over the crossbar with the visitors’ best opening.

Fylde began the second half with real purpose as they looked to get on the front foot.

But it was Kettering who carved out their best chance of the game as the ball sat up perfectly for the excellent Keaton Ward and his strike was inches wide with Chris Neal beaten in the visiting goal.

There was little seen of the Poppies as an attacking force after that as they set about ensuring they kept Fylde out at the other end.

They introduced Nick Haughton, widely regarded as one of the best players in the league, from the bench and, after Charman had fired over from a narrow angle, Haughton saw a free-kick held by Harrison Foulkes.

Substitute Siya Ligendza could only blast over at the far post after Charman had shot across goal and Foulkes then had to make a sharp save to deny Haughton.

But there were few scares after that with Foulkes doing well to come off his line to deny Ligendza before producing a brave save in the dying moments to help wrap up the well-earned point.

Taking everything into account, this was a huge point gained by the Poppies.

They now have to try to get everyone fit and ready for what could be two season-defining matches at Blyth Spartans on Saturday and then at home to Farsley Celtic next Tuesday night.

Poppies: Foulkes; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Flanagan; Stohrer, Forsyth, Maguire; Ward, Lewthwaite, Sheriff (sub Hill, 86 mins). Subs not used: Hogg, Sault, Reilly, White.

AFC Fylde: Neal; Barrett, Obi, Whitmore, Bird (sub Haughton, 68 mins), Conlan; Davis, Philliskirk; Hatfield (sub Ligendza, 78 mins), Faal, Charman. Subs not used: Whitehead, Walker, Cranston.

Referee: Mathew Scholes.

Bookings: Davis, Maguire (both fouls), Sheriff, Bird (both unsporting behaviour), Flanagan (time-wasting).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Keaton Ward – when Kettering got forward he looked the biggest threat. But his work rate defensively was just impressive. Like many, a huge shift.