VERDICT: The Corby bandwagon rolls on as they rack up a fifth win in a row

And, if they can find a sixth victory in succession when they host third-placed Spalding United on Wednesday night, that bandwagon will roll into the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places.

You have to hand it to Gary Setchell. After settling into the managerial post at Corby and, after bringing in a couple of key additions, he has got a real tune out of the Steelmen.

All of a sudden, they look to be full of desire and energy and, most tellingly, bursting with confidence.

Danny Gordon opened the scoring in Corby Town's 3-1 win over Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

At this stage, they are the ones with momentum - a useful thing to have if they can go on and secure themselves a top-five finish.

And, on current form, you wouldn’t bet against them.

Setchell knows what it takes to gain promotion at Step 4 and he’s added another important ingredient in the form of central defender Charley Sanders.

He introduced himself to the Corby faithful in emphatic fashion, picking up a yellow card before scoring twice – including a goal of the season contender.

It’s another savvy move from Setchell that could well prove the difference between sneaking in and missing out.

Despite having not played for a couple of weeks, the Steelmen were right at it in a blistering first-half display.

And it didn’t take them long to get their noses in front with Danny Gordon’s trusty left foot producing another fine goal as he fired a 20-yard effort into the far corner.

It was almost two soon after when Tsaguim Florian headed wide at the far post following a cross from Jordan O’Brien, whose afternoon was cut short by a first-half injury.

But the rest of the opening period belonged to debutant Sanders.

He picked up a booking for a late challenge on Thomas Armitage but had plenty to celebrate after that.

He made it 2-0 with a close-range finish after Michael Jacklin headed Gordon’s corner back into the danger area.

Toby Hilliard’s first contribution after replacing O’Brien was to play in Florian who saw his effort blocked by goalkeeper Jonathan Brown.

But the Steelmen did make it 3-0 before half-time in spectacular style, courtesy of that man Sanders.

He picked the ball up 25-yards from goal and then curled a quite magnificent left-footed strike into the top corner.

It was a brilliant finish to round off a brilliant first half.

The second period, however, was a bit more free of incident as Corby managed the game fairly well to secure the points.

Tomasz Bukowski was called into action for the first time when he tipped Ryan Edmunds’ shot over the crossbar while Sanders saw a couple of headers go off target as he hunted down a hat-trick.

It wasn’t to be as far as a clean sheet was concerned when Yahiya Todd nodded home from close-range after Bukowski could only punch a corner into the air as the Royals gave themselves a lifeline.

But, with the final 20 minutes being played in biblical rain, there were no further scares for Corby as they worked their way to another win.

It really is a superb run of form at pretty much the perfect time for Setchell’s team.

If people aren’t standing up and taking notice just yet, they surely will if they can make it six in a row on Wednesday night…

Steelmen: Bukowski; Jacklin, Sanders, Thomas; Thomas, Slinn, Thompson-Matthews, Noble (sub D Collins, 72 mins), Gordon; Florian (sub Arthur, 81 mins), O’Brien (sub Hilliard, 39 mins). Subs not used: Milne, Miller.

Sutton Coldfield: Dawes (sub Sawyer, 63 mins), Beresford, Todd; Hilton, Clements (sub Zito, 80 mins), C Collins, Dampha, Armitage; Edmunds, Hendrie. Subs not used: Mills, Forde.

Referee: Ian Ruddock.

Goals: Gordon (6 mins, 1-0), Sanders (19 mins, 2-0), Sanders (45 mins, 3-0), Todd (65 mins, 3-1).

Bookings: Sanders, Noble, Florian (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Charley Sanders – the defender’s arrival created a bit of buzz when it was announced and everyone found out why. Strong in the challenge, a booking and two goals, including an absolute corker – this was an all-action display. He looks an excellent addition for the run-in.