VERDICT: Steelmen power away from Yaxley to maintain unbeaten start

Dan Collins and Hilton Arthur celebrate after the former headed Corby Town into the lead in their 4-1 win over Yaxley at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen certainly didn’t have things all their own way.

But an impressive final half-an-hour, helped by the introduction of substitutes at the right time, saw Lee Attenborough’s team have just a bit too much for the struggling visitors.

Attenborough handed a ‘re-debut’ to Kalern Thomas after he returned to Corby on a season-long loan from Ilkeston Town.

Curtis Burrows capped an impressive display by scoring this free-kick to put the Steelmen 3-1 up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was Yaxley who started the brighter and Thomas Waumsley saw a goalbound volley blocked early on.

At the other end, Hilton Arthur forced Aaron Butcher into his first meaningful save and it was Corby who continued to look the more likely to find a way through as the half wore on.

And the deadlock was broken 10 minutes before the break.

Hilton had an effort saved by Butcher and the ball came out to Curtis Burrows who saw his shot brillianty blocked on the line by John-Paul Duncliffe.

However, from the resulting Burrows corner, Dan Collins directed his header into the far corner to give Corby the lead.

The second half started slowly and neither side really looked like threatening until Yaxley grabbed an equaliser almost out of nothing.

One ball was enough to open things up and Ethan Johnston, who cut his teeth in youth football in the Corby area and who is currently on loan at Yaxley from St Ives Town, cut back inside before calmly placing the ball into the corner.

It only took the Steelmen eight minutes to respond, however.

Burrows had a free-kick tipped over by Butcher and, once again, from the midfielder’s resulting corner, Arthur rose highest to head home.

And this time, Corby didn’t look back.

The highly-impressive Burrows gave them a two-goal cushion with a magnificent curling free-kick which Butcher could only help into the top corner after lively substitute Osarugue Uyi-Olaye had been brought down on the edge of the area.

And the cherry was added to the top of a tasty cake when another substitute Scott Floyd crossed low for Arthur who had the easiest of tasks to score his second of the game.

Arthur and Burrows were both denied further goals before the end but no more were needed as Corby moved back up to third in the table.

The fine, unbeaten start to the league season continues for Attenborough and his new-look team and it feels like the good times are coming back. Long may this continue…

Corby Town: Alexander; Thomas, Atcha, Jacklin, Beejer (sub Gordon, 63 mins); Thompson-Matthews, Burrows, Maddison, Arthur; Collins (sub Uyi-Olaye, 70 mins), Dunkley (sub Floyd, 74 mins). Subs not used: Norman, Hartley.

Yaxley: Butcher; Duncliffe, Airen, Bunga, Rowell (sub Salmon, 83 mins); Silva-Morais (sub Baughan, 20 mins), Camara, Hook, Cotton; Waumsley, Johnston (sub Hales, 81 mins). Subs not used: Waumsley.

Referee: Ian Jackson.

Goals: Collins (35 mins, 1-0), Johnston (59 mins, 1-1), Arthur (67 mins, 2-1), Burrows (76 mins, 3-1), Arthur (83 mins, 4-1).

Bookings: Camara (foul).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Curtis Burrows - two assists and a magnificent free-kick to make it 3-1. Top performance. Say no more.