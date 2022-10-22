VERDICT: Steelmen make a welcome and impressive return to winning ways

Tsaguim Florian celebrates after he scored Corby Town's third goal in their 3-0 success over Dereham Town at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen followed up two tough away matches at Halesowen Town and Spalding United with an impressive display back in front of their own fans.

The victory, which came after a run of six games without a win in all competitions, ensured Lee Attenborough’s team remain in the mix at the top end of the Northern Premier League Midlands with just over a third of the season now completed.

After an even start, it was actually Corby goalkeeper Jason Alexander who was called into action first as he tipped away Dion Frary’s header at the far post.

Hilton Arthur opens the scoring for the Steelmen

But, from there, the Steelmen dominated the majority of the remainder of the first half.

They broke the deadlock on 25 minutes.

The move started from the back and ended with Tsaguim Florian latching onto Dan Gordon’s ball forward. The striker held off a challenge and pulled the ball back for Hilton Arthur to thump home.

The chances continued to come for the hosts with Michael Jacklin twice out of luck from corners as he saw a volley hacked off the line before a far post header was blocked.

Curtis Burrows heads off to celebrate after he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot

Dan Collins’ 25-yard strike was deflected just wide but the Steelmen deservedly grabbed a second goal four minutes before half-time.

Arthur was fouled just inside the area, referee Joe Woolmer pointed to the spot and Curtis Burrows stepped up to send Joseph Rider the wrong way from 12 yards.

Corby stayed on the front foot after the break and Arthur was denied his second of the day when Rider saved with his feet after the winger had broken clear.

But Dereham were much-improved after the break and Alexander was forced into a smart save to keep out Ryan Swift’s effort after he had raced through the middle.

Corby remained a threat, however, and the dangerous Arthur went close again, this time seeing his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Henry Clark.

But the Steelmen kept going and Florian was just off target after good work from Arthur before the latter was again denied by Rider, who tipped a decent strike over the bar.

However, Corby’s persistence paid off as they wrapped the points up with seven minutes to go.

Tristan Thompson-Matthews fed the ball through and the hard-working Florian skipped round Rider before finding the net from an acute angle.

It was no less than Florian deserved for his and his team-mates efforts.

This was Corby’s first win since beating Yaxley on September 7 but it was well-earned and, in the end, decisive.

Steelmen: Alexander; Thomas, Gordon, Jacklin, Floyd (sub Sibson, 85 mins); Collins (sub Maddison, 67 mins), Burrows; Molyneaux (sub Norman, 75 mins), Thompson-Matthews, Arthur; Florian. Subs not used: Hartley, Hobson.

Dereham: Rider; Greenslade, Thurston (sub Black, 53 mins), Frary, Mason (sub Green, 67 mins), White; Hassan, Clark, Mason, Johnson; Gascoigne (sub Dugdale, 79 mins), Swift. Sub not used: Harnza.

Referee: Joe Woolmer.

Goals: Arthur (25 mins, 1-0), Burrows pen (42 mins, 2-0), Florian (83 mins).

Bookings: Hassan, Floyd, Burrows (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Hilton Arthur – the winger and striker Tsaguim Florian were a constant thorn in Dereham’s side all afternoon. Arthur opened the scoring for the Steelmen and, had it not been for Dereham goalkeeper Joseph Rider, he could have had a hat-trick. An all-action display.