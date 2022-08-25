VERDICT: Steelmen hit back to earn a point and stay unbeaten

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Collins heads home Corby Town's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Cambridge City at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

A Dan Collins header earned Lee Attenborough’s team a share of the spoils after they had fallen behind while the point was enough to send the Steelmen back to the top of the early standings, albeit with them having played a game more than most.

It was an emotional night at Steel Park as the club paid tribute to much-loved volunteer John ‘Wilf’ Wilson, who passed away last week, ahead of kick-off.

The Steelmen included new signing Tom Maddison in their starting line-up and the hosts started brightly with Collins beating the offside trap but then shot wide after turning back inside.

Corby goalkeeper Jason Alexander made a fine save to deny Cambridge's Ally Conway in the first half

From there, however, it was the visitors who controlled proceedings as Corby struggled to get anything going in the final third.

Instead, they needed a couple of big saves from Jason Alexander to ensure they went in level at the break.

The big goalkeeper blocked an effort from Ally Conway after he played a neat one-two with John Freeman.

And Alexander also produced a flying save as he tipped a long-range effort from Matty Miles over the crossbar.

Things really livened up in the second half and the fine margins were there for all to see in the space of less than two minutes.

The Steelmen were put on the attack thanks to a pin-point long pass from Alexander and they eventually won a free-kick which Curtis Burrows put on target with Louis Chadwick helping it over.

Then, from the corner, skipper Michael Jacklin was out of luck as his far-post header cannoned off the woodwork.

And less than two minutes later, Corby were behind as substitute Ben Nolan was allowed to run too far unchallenged before he was tripped in the area by Sidik Atcha. Ryan Sharman stepped up and sent Alexander the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The hosts tried to respond immediately and Tristan Thompson-Matthews saw a glancing header go just wide.

But when they did level things up, it came out of almost nothing with 20 minutes to go.

New signing Scott Floyd, who impressed after coming on as a first-half substitute for the injury Hilton Arthur, delivered a pinpoint cross from the right and Collins rose to flick his header into the far corner.

That equaliser really opened the game up and it was Cambridge who came closest to winning it when Yaw Ofosu saw a header hit the crossbar from close-range.

Corby gave it a go late on with Jacklin having a header deflected over but, in the end, there was to be no late drama for either side.

Steelmen: Alexander; Bucciero (sub Akubuine, 82 mins), Atcha, Jacklin, Gordon; Maddison, Burrows; Markelic (sub Hartley, 54 mins), Thompson-Matthews, Arthur (sub Floyd, 39 mins); Collins. Subs not used: Timson, Sibson.

Cambridge City: Chadwick; Miles, Ofosu, Gothard, Siggers; Bridges; Conway, Rigby, Freeman sub Nolan, 32 mins, sub Wren, 78 mins), Davis; Sharman (sub Aconganyi, 79 mins). Subs not used: Maynard, Swinton.

Referee: Matthew Jackson.

Goals: Sharman pen (53 mins, 0-1), Collins (70 mins, 1-1).

Bookings: Jacklin, Bridges (both fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Jason Alexander - the big goalkeeper made a couple of fine saves when Corby were under the cosh for large spells of the first half to ensure they went in level at the break while his general handling and kicking were pretty good all night.