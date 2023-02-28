VERDICT: Record-breaking Poppies secure another priceless home success

Three days removed from the victory over Brackley Town, the Poppies got past Curzon Ashton with yet another clean sheet.

This run that has given Kettering a huge opportunity to draw clear of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North has been built on their defensive unit.

Since the turn of the year, the improvement has been impressive to say the least and a new club record has now been set with this game making it 506 minutes since Kettering conceded on home soil - Tom Platt being the last visiting player to score for Boston United when they were beaten 3-2 at the end of January.

Keaton Ward scored the only goal of the game as Lee Glover's Kettering Town beat Curzon Ashton 1-0 at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

Indeed, Lee Glover can now look back on a February in which his team conceded just one goal in seven league matches.

More importantly, they’ve picked up 12 points in what could prove to be the pivotal month in their bid for survival.

It was a strange old evening this, however.

For 70 minutes, Kettering were right at it. They played some good stuff, they got their noses in front and they really could and should have been out of sight.

But the chances weren’t taken and Curzon, who didn’t look a bad side themselves, rolled the dice in the final quarter of the game as they piled men forward to chase an equaliser.

It got a bit desperate at times but the Poppies - led by Brad Gascoigne who produced a colossal display at centre-half - showed all that grit and resilience to hold on for another priceless victory.

After an even start, it was the Poppies who took control in the first half.

Keaton Ward was denied by Curzon goalkeeper Chris Renshaw but the dynamic midfielder didn’t have to wait long to grab his first goal since October.

It was created by the livewire that was Jimmy Knowles as the Mansfield Town loanee skipped past a challenge in the area, got to the byline and crossed low to give Ward the easiest of finishes from close-range.

Knowles saw an effort deflected away but the youngster was right in the thick of things as Kettering came out with the same intent after the break.

He forced Renshaw into a sharp save at his near post after a good cross from Ethan Hill.

But then two golden chances went begging for the striker.

First, he was left with the goal at his mercy after Rhys Sharpe’s long throw had missed everyone but Knowles could only fire high over the crossbar.

And just a few minutes later he was played in on goal. He skipped round Renshaw and then sold a defender but somehow dragged his final shot wide of the gaping net.

Curzon had been let off the hook and the tide turned as they threw players forward for the final 20 minutes or so.

George Cooper, who is getting better as the season progresses, produced a heroic block to deflect Jimmy Spencer’s effort wide of the target after the striker had been played into space.

And then, in a tense final 10 minutes, Curzon did have the ball in the net when substitute Hayden Campbell headed home at the far post with an offside flag coming to the rescue on this occasion.

The final word, however, went to Poppies goalkeeper Owen Mason who flung himself to his left to claw out Will Hayhurst’s free-kick that looked destined for the top corner.

Despite plenty of pressure, Kettering held on for what could prove to be one of the key victories of the campaign.

It’s not over. In this tightest of divisions, everything can change in the blink of an eye.

But a big February has given the Poppies the platform. A big March could end any doubts…

Poppies: Mason; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Forsyth, Stohrer; Hill (sub Sheriff, 74 mins), Ward, Maguire (sub Maguire, 84 mins); Knowles (sub Bennett, 88 mins). Subs not used: Hogg, Flanagan.

Curzon Ashton: Renshaw; Poscha, Waring, Matthews; Mahon (sub Richards, 81 mins), Boyle (sub Campbell, h-t), Barton (sub Hall, 89 mins), Walker, Hayhurst; Peers, Spencer. Sub not used: Hogan.

Referee: Ollie Mackey.

Goal: Ward (25 mins, 1-0).

Bookings: Hill, Spencer (both fouls), Hayhurst (diving).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Brad Gascoigne – yet again, there were numerous outstanding displays but it’s the defensive unit that is holding the key at the moment and Gascoigne has been at the heart of it alongside George Cooper. Gascoigne headed everything in sight and was positionally outstanding all evening. A colossus.