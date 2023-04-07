VERDICT: Poppies face a relegation showdown as they are well beaten at King's Lynn

The Poppies’ defeat coupled with Leamington’s victory over Hereford means the Poppies will take on the Brakes at Latimer Park on Monday with just one point separating them at the wrong end of the table.

Leamington remain in the final relegation slot with four games to play but are now just a point behind Kettering with Farsley Celtic sandwiched in between.

And if the Poppies are to find a way out of the relegation battle in the Vanarama National League North then they will have to end a run which now stands at eight games without a win.

Lee Glover

Lee Glover made two changes to his starting XI following the 1-1 draw with Scarborough Athletic with the welcome return of Mansfield Town loanee Jimmy Knowles following a hamstring injury while Tom Scott, also on loan from Sunderland, was handed his first start for the Poppies.

King’s Lynn saw plenty of the ball early on but Kettering defended comfortably enough and they even had the first sight of goal when a long throw from Rhys Sharpe caused a bit of confusion and George Cooper’s effort was well blocked.

It took a while for the hosts to get going but Theo Widdrington’s well-struck shot that flew over the crossbar sparked a good period for them.

Former Kettering man Ben Stephens forced Owen Mason into a save at his near post after he was played in by Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and then the ever-impressive Michael Clunan sent a volley over on the turn.

Cooper produced a big challenge to deny Stephens as he shaped to shoot but, having weathered that particular storm, the Poppies went close at the other end.

Knowles latched onto a ball on the right and, with no support forthcoming, he drove into the box and saw his shot across goal go wide of the far post.

Knowles was also denied a shot on goal soon after when Josh Coulson produced a fine challenge after neat build-up play involving Ellis Myles and Scott.

But what had been an encouraging half for the Poppies took a turn either side of half-time and the Linnets took total control.

Thoroughly frustrating it was as well as the first real lapse in concentration allowed Josh Barrett to cross low from the right and Stephens arrived on cue to apply the finishing touch.

But if that was disappointing, Glover must have been fuming four minutes into the second period.

Clunan delivered a corner from the right and giant Linnets striker Gold Omotayo was allowed a free header and he made no mistake by powering it home.

That basically killed the game, mainly due to Kettering’s severe lack of goals of late.

But it was all over just past the hour as substitute Aaron Cosgrave raced away after a ball over the top and was hauled down in the area by Cooper.

The Poppies defender was booked but the damage was done as Omotayo stepped up to send Mason the wrong way from the spot.

Unfortunately, the surrender continued and time and the Poppies defence stood still as a free-kick was sent deep towards the far post and Adam Crowther was criminally allowed to stab the ball home from close-range.

Glover made further changes and two of the substitutes combined to conjure up a consolation with 15 minutes to go as Ben Sault did well to keep possession and then play in Decarrey Sheriff who finished smartly.

Cooper headed wide from a free-kick soon after but the game petered out with the best remaining chance falling to Cosgrave as he fired into the side-netting after going clear again.

Most probably didn’t expect much from this one but what Kettering served up, particularly in the second half, was concerning.

They’ll have to find something, anything on Monday…

King’s Lynn: Dixon-Hodge; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coulson, Crowther, Callan-McFadden, Jones; Clunan, Widdrington (sub Hughes, 67 mins); Barrett, Omotayo, Stephens (sub Cosgrave, h-t). Subs not used: Morrell, Ponticelli, Fleming.

Poppies: Mason; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Forsyth, Stohrer; Scott (sub White, 55 mins), Ward, Hill; Knowles (sub Sheriff, 67 mins). Subs not used: White, Bennett, Sault, Lakin.

Referee: Harry Jones.

Goals: Stephens (45 mins, 1-0), Omotayo (49 mins, 2-0), Omotayo pen (63 mins, 3-0), Crowther (66 mins, 4-0), Sheriff (75 mins, 4-1),

Bookings: Barrett, Jones, Cooper, Coulson (all fouls),