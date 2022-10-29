VERDICT: Poppies deliver at home again but a puzzle still needs solving

Keaton Ward opened the scoring with a fine volley before he went on to score again in Kettering Town's 4-2 win over Blyth Spartans. Pictures by Peter Short

It was a crucial win for Lee Glover and his players after the 2-0 midweek loss at Farsley Celtic and, yet, it probably left a lot of people scratching their heads and trying to solve this puzzle the Poppies have created.

Glover’s team have accumulated 13 points from their seven home league games so far. Not a lot wrong with that.

Yet, away from home, they have taken some beatings, are yet to find a win and have claimed just two points from a possible 24.

Harrison Foulkes produced a brilliant first-half save to tip Cedric Main's shot onto the crossbar

It’s a conundrum Glover and his players will have to work out quickly.

But, in the end at least, they were just about good value for another home success.

That was mainly due to their second-half display because, for long spells in the opening period, Blyth were the better side.

Indeed, the visitors could have been in front inside 40 seconds as a mistake from George Cooper was seized upon by Nicky Deverdics but Harrison Foulkes produced a good save to deny him.

Stephan Morley impressed on his return to Kettering after signing for the club this week

The Poppies hit back by taking the lead with their first real chance. Rhys Sharpe hurled a long throw into the danger area, a Blyth defender got a head to it but it fell for the impressive Keaton Ward who made no mistake with a fine volley.

But, from there, the visitors looked the more threatening.

They drew level on the quarter-hour when Brad Gascoigne brought down the lively Cedric Main in the area and Deverdics stepped up to send Foulkes the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But the on-loan goalkeeper more than played his part in keeping Kettering in it.

He made a smart, low stop to keep out Jordan Hickey’s effort and then, with the Poppies’ defence all at sea, Foulkes did brilliantly to tip Main’s effort onto the bar before Lewis White - who had his best game in a Kettering shirt - got back to clear the danger as Liam Ravenhill closed in on the rebound.

The Poppies responded by finishing the first half strong and Ethan Hill saw an effort cleared off the line by Toby Lees before they regained the lead just before the break.

Tyrone Lewthwaite did brilliantly to turn his marker and then he slipped the ball through for Ward who lifted it over Alex Mitchell and into the net despite the desperate efforts of Matthew Elsdon to stop it from going over the line.

In truth, Kettering were fortunate to be in front at half-time but they made their second-half intentions clear quickly.

Just two minutes after the restart it was 3-1. This time, Ward turned provider as he clipped a ball over the top and Lewthwaite took the shot on first time and rocketed his effort into the top corner.

Kettering showed plenty of control after that, limiting Blyth to virtually nothing, before they made they game safe with 20 minutes to go.

There’s no doubt that the returning Stephan Morley added some much needed calmness and experience to the Kettering line-up after signing for the club this week.

But he also brings with him a lethal set-piece delivery and his fine free-kick landed on the head of Cooper who made no mistake with a firm header into the corner.

To their credit, Blyth kept going and substitute Rio Jolsce flicked a header home with six minutes to go.

But Kettering saw things out and only a decent save from Mitchell to deny substitute Ben Sault prevented them from rounding things off in style.

The pressure was on in this one and the Poppies delivered a crucial success.

Big tests await, not least when Banbury United come to Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Consistency, as ever, is now the key for Glover and his men…

Poppies: Foulkes; Stohrer, White, Gascoigne, Cooper, Morley; Ward, Hill, Sharpe (sun Agustien, 61 mins), Bennett (sub Sault, 84 mins), Lewthwaite (sub Sheriff, 67 mins). Subs not used: Gregory, Toseland.

Blyth: Mitchell; Richardson, Elsdon, Lees, Bodenham (sub Scott, 55 mins), O’Donnell; Ravenhill (sub Jolsce, 73 mins), Deverdics, Hickey; McKeown (sub Cornish, 59 mins), Main. Subs not used: Evans, Dobson.

Referee: Ben Tomkinson.

Goals: Ward (8 mins, 1-0), Deverdics pen (15 mins, 1-1), Ward (44 mins, 2-1), Lewthwaite (47 mins, 3-1), Cooper (70 mins, 4-1), Jolsce (84 mins, 4-2).

Bookings: Bodenham, Elsden, Ravenhill (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Keaton Ward – two goals, one assist. The midfielder is enjoying a very good run of form. Long may it continue.

