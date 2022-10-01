VERDICT: Poor Poppies hammered in the FA Cup

Lee Glover's Kettering Town were thrashed 6-1 at King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup. Pictures by Peter Short

The third qualifying round tie was done and dusted by the 29th minute as the hosts stormed into a 4-0 lead - scoring those four goals in the space of just 12 minutes as things well and truly unravelled for Lee Glover’s Poppies.

The fine 1-0 win over King’s Lynn, which ended the Vanarama National League North leaders’ unbeaten record in midweek, became a distant memory in quick fashion as the Poppies’ inconsistencies struck yet again.

Believe it or not, after a lively start from the hosts, Kettering would eventually pay the price for two missed chances before their defence was breached.

Sam Bennett was denied by two smart saves from Paul Jones in the home goal after firstly being set up by Sheriff while, on the other occasion, the striker got in behind the Linnets defence but couldn’t produce the crucial finish.

But boy did King’s Lynn make Kettering pay.

They opened the scoring when the impressive Josh Barrett split the Poppies defence with a fine pass and Jordan Ponticelli found himself with just Cameron Gregory to beat and did just that with a low finish.

One became two just four minutes and Barrett played another key role, this time sending a ball over the top. Former Kettering man Ben Stephens beat the offside trap, drew in Gregory and then squared for Gold Omotayo to score into an empty net.

Barely 120 seconds later, it was 3-0 as Omotayo was allowed a free header from a Theo Widdrington corner and a crazy spell ended with Widdrington finishing off a flowing passing move with the Poppies’ defence doing an impressive disappearing act.

The hosts could have added a fifth before the break with Stephens not quite able to get on the end of Ponticelli’s ball across the face of goal.

There was no sign of things changing in the second half as the hosts continued to dominate possession.

And things only got worse for the Poppies when, after making a smart save to deny Ponticelli, goalkeeper Gregory finally succumbed to a leg injury he’s been playing through for the past couple of weeks.

It meant goalkeeper coach Harry Hogg had to come off the bench to take over between the sticks for the remaining 40 minutes or so.

But it was Kettering who pulled a goal back just before the hour mark and it was a fine strike from Sheriff who took aim from fully 25 yards with his shot flashing past Jones before he could react.

The hosts responded with Hogg making a smart stop to deny Omotayo and then Ponticelli shot over the bar after being set up by Stephens.

A fifth did arrive for the home side with a quarter-of-an-hour to go when Barrett, who was the best player on the pitch, got in on the left side of the area and beat Hogg at the near post.

A miserable afternoon for Kettering only got worse, however, with the sad sight of Rhys Sharpe being carried off on a stretcher after he appeared to be knocked out after a shot struck him in the face.

And the misery was complete with two minutes to go when substitute Aaron Jones rounded off the scoring with a fine curling shot into the top corner.

This was a sobering afternoon for Glover and his players, who were well and truly off the pace pretty much from the start.

Where do you go from here?

King’s Lynn: P Jones; Hargreaves, Crowther, Coulson, Scott (sub A Jones, 40 mins); Stephens, Widdrington (sub McFadden, 75 mins), Clunan, Barrett; Ponticelli, Omotayo (sub Charles, 62 mins). Subs not used: Denton, Walker, Fleming, Knowles.

Poppies: Gregory (sub Hogg, 50 mins); White, Cooper, Toseland; McDonald, Sault (sub Hill, 29 mins), Ward, Stohrer, Sharpe (sub Graham, 82 mins); Sheriff, Bennett. Subs not used: Gascoigne, Wright, Empson.

Referee: Aaron Farmer.

Goals: Ponticelli (17 mins, 1-0), Omotayo (21 mins, 2-0), Omotayo (23 mins, 3-0), Widdrington (29 mins, 4-0), Sheriff (59 mins, 4-1), Barrett (75 mins, 5-1), A Jones (88 mins, 6-1).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Decarrey Sheriff - a fine strike and he was one who never stopped trying.