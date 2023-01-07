The shock departure of Lee Attenborough on Tuesday could have easily unsettled things for the Steelmen.

Instead, academy manager Dom Genovese stepped in to steady the ship and the players rolled their sleeves up in the wind and rain to clinch a useful three points.

Jack Turner’s first goal for the club proved decisive and a sterling defensive display ensured the win was secured as Corby moved to within four points of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The win certainly sets things up nicely for any incoming manager.

Genovese was forced into one change with Rio Molyneaux ruled out due to illness so Connor Furey came into the starting line-up.

It was all very even in the first quarter of the contest but it was the Steelmen who broke the deadlock just before the half-hour.

Danny Gordon’s long throw from the left came back to him and then, from his fine cross, Michael Jacklin won the initial header and fellow centre-half Jack Turner pounced on the loose ball to stab home his first goal for the club.

Jack Turner celebrates after he scored the only goal of the game in Corby Town's 1-0 success over Hinckley Leicester Road. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby were presented with a great chance to double their advantage soon after when referee Ian Jackson spotted an off-the-ball incident in the area as Liam Reid caught Tristan Thompson-Matthews with an elbow.

However, from the resulting spot-kick Curtis Burrows smashed the ball against the crossbar and Hinckley were able to clear.

A real contest began to develop and the visitors were out of luck themselves when Simon Alcott’s effort took a deflection and cannoned off the post.

The Steelmen threatened again just before the break when Connor Furey raced clear but saw his final shot well saved by Hinckley goalkeeper Will Highland.

If the first half was tough going, the second period was a real battle.

Things didn’t get any easier as the surface was cut up and clear-cut chances were few and far between.

The Steelmen did put a good move together when Furey played in Dan Collins but Hilton Arthur couldn’t quite connect with his dangerous ball across goal.

Hinckley did put the pressure on during the final 10 minutes but the Steelmen defence - led by the impressive Michael Jacklin and Turner - ensured Tomasz Bukowski didn’t have a save to make while Kalern Thomas produced a brilliant challenge to deny Nicholas Reeves as he shaped to shoot.

After a tough week, this was a very good job done by the temporary coaching team and the players.

All being well, we shouldn’t have too long to wait to find out what the future holds.

Corby: Bukowski; Thomas, Turner, Jacklin, Gordon; C Burrows, Collins (sub Norman, 81 mins); Furey, Thompson-Matthews, Arthur (sub O’Brien, 70 mins); Florian (sub Floyd, 86 mins). Subs not used: Alexander, Slinn.

Hinckley Leicester Road: Highland; Acton, Jenno, Humphreys, Gill (sub Gore, 86 mins); Alcott, Lyne (sub Jones, 57 mins); J Burrows (sub Reeves, 72 mins), Brennan, Reid; Williams. Subs not used: Bahrey, Roggero.

Referee: Ian Jackson.

Goal: Turner (28 mins, 1-0).

Bookings: Reid, Acton (both fouls), Brennan (unsporting behaviour).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Jack Turner - there were some hard-working displays for the Steelmen but Turner was excellent alongside Michael Jacklin at the heart of the back four as a clean sheet was secured without Tomasz Bukowski having to make a save of note. And he also popped up with the only goal of the game and his first for the Steelmen.