VERDICT: Maguire settles it as Kettering edge out Brackley in all-county clash

Frankie Maguire’s fine strike with just nine minutes remaining proved decisive as the Poppies moved four points clear of the bottom four of the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

For Brackley, it’s now the first time they have suffered back-to-back defeats under boss Roger Johnson having gone down by the same scoreline at Boston United last Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints are still only five points adrift of the top two in the division but will need to find their shooting boots again after they failed to seriously test Kettering’s debutant goalkeeper Owen Mason.

Frankie Maguire heads off to celebrate after he scored the only goal of the game to give Kettering Town a 1-0 win over Brackley Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Brackley had the better of things in the first half, although there was a rough introduction to Latimer Park for Cosmos Matwasa when, as he chased a ball down the right, his momentum took him over the advertising hoardings. Thankfully, he was able to pick himself up and continue.

But the visitors definitely carved out the best openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Carline had his celebrations cut short by an offside flag when he found the net from a free-kick and the best chance of the half fell to Matwasa when former Kettering man Callum Stead rolled the ball across goal but the winger could only blast over the crossbar.

Martin Woods saw a shot go inches wide just before the break while, at the other end, Jimmy Knowles caused problems in his first start for Kettering and tested Danny Lewis after holding off a challenge.

Kettering central defenders George Cooper and Brad Gascoigne challenge their Brackley counterparts Gaz Dean and Glenn Walker

But Brackley were unable to keep up that level after the break and, if anything, Kettering just upped their own performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was scrappy to begin with but Brackley did go close when Alfie Bates’ wicked delivery from a corner was flicked wide of the far post by a Kettering head.

However, as things wore on, the Poppies began to threaten.

Lee Glover threw on Decarrey Sheriff and he almost made an immediate impact when he shot across goal but just wide of the far post.

Debutant goalkeeper Owen Mason catches a cross for the Poppies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the big moment arrived.

It had been 441 minutes since Frankie Maguire had scored Kettering’s last league goal to round off a 3-0 win at Banbury United February 4.

And the Sheffield United starlet was the man to end the drought.

Brackley struggled to get the ball clear as Kettering attacked and it fell for Maguire on the edge of the area and he made no mistake with an excellent low strike into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies’ defence stayed solid after that. Brackley did have the ball in the net again through Levi Amantchi but the whistle had long gone for a foul on Mason.

And the visitors were unable to muster up a meaningful attack as Kettering saw things out to secure a fourth clean sheet in their last five games.

Kettering: Mason; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Stohrer; Hill (sub Sheriff, 75 mins), Forsyth, Ward, Maguire; Knowles. Subs not used: Hogg, White, Bennett, Lewthwaite.

Brackley: Lewis; Carline, Dean, Walker, Calder; Bates (sub Amantchi, 76 mins); Matwasa, Murombedzi, Woods, Stead (sub Smart, 76 mins); Yussuf (sub Rooney, 66mins). Subs not used: Armson, Cullinane-Liburd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Ben Tomlinson.

Goal: Maguire (81 mins, 1-0).

Booking: Sharpe (foul).

Man-of-the-match: George Forsyth (Kettering Town): the combative midfielder has continually helped provide a shield for the Poppies’ defence and he did it again. He broke up play, won headers and won the battle against a strong Brackley midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad