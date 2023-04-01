VERDICT: Keaton’s moment of magic secures another point in Poppies’ fight for survival

That pretty much summed up the day for Kettering Town as Keaton Ward’s fine goal saw them fight back to earn a 1-1 draw with play-off chasing Scarborough Athletic on a boggy Latimer Park surface.

It really is the business end of the season and, in this end, this was probably a decent point gained as none of the Poppies’ rivals at the bottom end of the table managed to pick up a win.

If you have to do it in ones, then fair enough and five draws in a row have now resulted in Kettering being four points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play.

Keaton Ward was on target to earn Kettering Town a point against Scarborough

A huge Easter weekend awaits, however, with a tough Good Friday test at title-chasing King’s Lynn Town being followed by an Easter Monday showdown with fellow strugglers Leamington at Latimer Park. It’s a weekend that might just be decisive – one way or the other.

As ever, Kettering’s desire can’t be questioned and they showed plenty of character to battle back and find a much-needed a goal - their first in the league since March 11.

There was little to separate the teams in the first half with Lewis Maloney testing the returning Owen Mason in the Poppies goal while, at the other end, Keaton Ward saw his fierce effort headed off the line by Bailey Gooda.

Kettering started the second half brightly but they shot themselves in the foot when the visitors took the lead just past the hour.

There wasn’t a great deal of danger when Ethan Hill conceded a free-kick just outside the area but Maloney, something of a set-piece specialist, made them pay as his well-struck effort proved too good for Mason.

The Poppies had to weather the storm for a period after that but they gradually worked their way back into and, just when they needed it, Ward produced a moment of magic to bring them level.

He picked the ball up midway inside the Scarborough half and took things into his own hands, driving forward and into the right channel before he produced a fine low finish to beat Joseph Crackwell in the Scarborough goal.

To be fair, both teams went looking for the winner and there was a big chance each before the end.

First, Scarborough substitute Jake Charles darted in front of Mason but could only flick a header narrowly over the crossbar.

And then, right at the death, Kettering almost won it when Ward played in Decarrey Sheriff and, while Scarborough waited for a flag that didn’t come, the substitute saw his shot fly over the crossbar on the angle.

In the end, a point apiece was probably about right after a tough battle in difficult conditions.

But once again, we’ll only really know how good that point is for Kettering when the end of April arrives.

Poppies: Mason; Myles, Cooper, Gascoigne, Sharpe; Forsyth, Stohrer; Hill (sub Scott, 84 mins), Ward, Sault (sub Sheriff, 62 mins); Lewthwaite (sub Bennett, 22 mins). Subs not used: Lakin, White.

Scarborough: Crackwell; Gooda, Qualter, Thornton, Burton; Heslop, Wiles (sub Charles, 62 mins), Maloney, Glynn (sub Greenfield, 87 mins), Coulson, McGuckin (sub Weledji, 84 mins). Subs not used: Jackson, Watson.

Referee: Liam Corbett.

Goals: Maloney (62 mins, 0-1), Ward (79 mins, 1-1).

Bookings: Gascoigne (unsporting behaviour), Burton (foul).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Rhys Sharpe – the left-back has been a key figure in the defensive efforts of recent weeks and he was impressive yet again. Strong in the challenge and composed on the ball.

