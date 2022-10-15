The celebrations begin after Keaton Ward's brilliant solo goal, which sealed Kettering Town's 2-1 win over Spennymoor Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Having gone into the game on the back of two heavy away defeats before last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Daventry Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, it felt like this was a big day for Lee Glover and his team.

And, in the end, they delivered exactly what was needed as they made it two wins in a row on home soil.

Glover boosted his squad with three new signings this week and, with key players back from injury, the line-up did have a stronger look to it.

Brad Gascoigne's header brought the Poppies level

And two of those new additions impressed with Ibrahim Bakare really looking the part in the right wing-back role on his league debut while new striker Tyrone Lewthwaite - signed from Bedford Town yesterday (Friday) - proved to be a real handful when he came on during the second half

But there weren’t many signs of what was to come after a low-key first half in which both sides struggled to gain the initiative.

Spennymoor looked the more likely early on Mark Anderson curling a shot wide before John Lufudu fired one over the crossbar.

The Poppies struggled to get anything going at the other end and, after on loan goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes produced a brilliant save to tip Joe Tait’s long-range effort over the crossbar, a defensive horror show allowed the visitors to get their noses in front on the stroke of half-time.

Brad Gascoigne shows his delight after his equaliser

The dangerous Lufudu started and finished the move. He drove into the box and sent a low ball in. Kettering failed to clear their lines and Scott Duxbury’s shot squirmed under Foulkes’ body with Lufudu on hand to finish it off on the goalline.

The Poppies, in truth, had been a bit flat in that opening 45 minutes but they set their stall out early on in what proved to be an excellent second period.

Ward forced Gio Bellagambi into his first save with a low free-kick before Gary Stohrer’s strike was deflected out for a corner. Ward delivered the set-piece and Brad Gascoigne rose at the far post to direct a fine header back into the other corner.

That equaliser sparked the Poppies into life and a driving run from Ben Sault ended with his shot being blocked.

Kettering continued to force the issue but, when the winning moment came, it was all about Ward.

He picked the ball up midway inside the Spennymoor half and set off on a run. As he approached the penalty area, things opened up and the midfielder then showed all the composure in the world to place his shot into the bottom corner.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and, in the end, it did – but only just!

As the minutes ticked down, Spennymoor pushed forward and the Poppies got a huge slice of luck at the death.

Substitute Tom Allan saw his fizzing strike cannon off the crossbar. The ball fell to Anderson and Foulkes parried his shot with Danny Greenfield blasting the rebound over - much to the relief of the home support.

On their second-half display, Kettering were good value for this and the fact they came from a goal down to clinch a victory is an extremely positive sign.

A Glover demanded, his team pulled the fans with them in that second half and everyone was rewarded with three points on the board.

Now a level of consistency is needed. The Poppies have shown glimpses of what they are capable of. Now they need to keep it up, week in and week out…

Poppies: Foulkes; White, Gascoigne, Cooper; Bakare, Hill (sub Bennett, 74 mins), Stohrer, Sault, Toseland; Ward; Graham (sub Lewthwaite, 64 mins). Subs not used: Hogg, Agustien, McDonald.

Spennymoor: Bellagambi; Tait (sub Wyatt, 83 mins), Curtis, Ledger; Lufudu, Cousin-Dawson (sub Greenfield, 60 mins), Ramshaw, Anderson, Duxbury; Thewlis (sub Allan, 68 mins), Taylor. Subs not used: Chandler, Flatters.

Referee: Ben Wyatt.

Goals: Lufudu (45 mins, 0-1), Gascoigne (48 mins, 1-1), Ward (80 mins, 2-1).

Bookings: Graham (unsporting behaviour), Toseland (kicking ball away).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Keaton Ward – the midfielder has been showing signs all season and he really delivered this time. His corner set up the equaliser and then a magical solo goal won it. A good day for the young man.