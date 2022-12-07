VERDICT: Huge effort isn’t quite enough as struggling Diamonds are undone by the leaders

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were beaten by Tamworth at Hayden Road

The young Diamonds, led by interim boss Matt Vernon, gave it a real go in a game in which the odds were stacked against them before a ball was even kicked.

And, in the end, they had cause for real frustration as a controversial goal – scored by former Diamonds skipper Alex Collard – killed off any hopes they had of causing the promotion-chasing Lambs any further headaches.

But the reality is that this was a sixth defeat in a row for Diamonds and the tough task of hauling themselves out of trouble is becoming harder as each 90 minutes passes by.

Now into the second half of a torrid campaign, Diamonds are nine points adrift of safety and it will take an incredible run to give themselves any chance of avoiding the drop when spring arrives.

Nonetheless, one thing that can’t be levelled at this group of players is a lack of hard work.

They put the effort in once again but Tamworth, you felt, always had that extra bit of quality when they needed it at both ends of the pitch.

Former Diamonds boss Andy Peaks will look at this as a good job done, especially as his team had been without a win in the previous six matches.

After a fairly even start, Tamworth struck twice in as many minutes to put themselves in control.

And the opening goal was worthy of winning any game as the impressive Dan Creaney unleashed an unstoppable shot into the corner, giving Dean Snedker no chance.

Then, just two minutes later, the lead was doubled in slightly more fortunate circumstances when a throw-in was only half cleared, Kyle Finn took aim with his effort finding the net with the aid of a deflection.

Diamonds could have easily rolled over at that point and Finn struck a post after a driving run into the area before Snedker had to turn a free-kick from the same player onto the woodwork.

But the hosts stayed in the game and, with the last kick of the first half, they were right back in it.

Conor Tee, a real livewire for Diamonds, saw a free-kick blocked but the ball eventually fell to Leicester City youngster Kartell Dawkins and he fired home a brilliant long-range strike into the bottom corner.

Diamonds started the second half with their tails up, hustling and harrying the visitors without creating anything clear cut.

But any hopes they had of finding an equaliser disappeared in controversial fashion.

Snedker made a decent save to deny Alex Jones after he raced clear but, two minutes later, the ball was in the net courtesy of Collard from close-range.

The flag went up for offside from the assistant but, after a conversation between him and referee Lee Hartley, the goal was given with them clearly feeling that the final ball had come off a home player.

It was a gut-wrenching moment that killed Diamonds off and, in the end, they needed Snedker to be at his best to make a number of stops to ensure the scoreline didn’t turn into something completely undeserved.

In their current predicament, it was an outcome that most associated with Diamonds probably would have expected.

But they and the players can take heart from the performance they put in.

There was and is no shortage of effort but, sadly, when it comes to the crunch, that alone won’t be enough.

Whether it’s under Vernon or the next permanent manager, the all-round quality will have to improve if Diamonds are to achieve what would, at this stage, be the greatest of escapes.

Diamonds: Snedker; Pinto-Leite, Empochontsif, Bunga, Hughes (sub Lashley, 52 mins), White, Dawkins (sub Abimbola, 55 mins); Kanga, Tee, Ngwa; Manangu (sub Connor, 75 mins). Subs not used: Black, Agemoh-Davies.

Tamworth: Singh; Curley, Collard, Bailey, Cockerill-Mollett; Mussa, Bradley (sub Milnes, 77 mins); Finn, Jones (sub McKeown, 70 mins), Fairlamb; Creaney (sub Deacon, 89 mins). Subs not used: George, Hart.

Referee: Lee Hartley.

Goals: Creaney (12 mins, 0-1), Finn (14 mins, 0-2), Dawkins (45 mins, 1-2), Collard (68 mins, 1-3).

Bookings: Jones, Curley, Dawkins (all fouls), Bunga (dissent).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Conor Tee – a real livewire throughout for Diamonds. Always looked the most likely to make something happen and caused problems with his delivery from set-pieces.

