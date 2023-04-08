VERDICT: Error-strewn display leaves Steelmen’s play-off hopes in tatters

The Easter weekend kicked off in the worst possible way for Gary Setchell’s team as they produced an error-strewn performance.

The visitors, also in the hunt for a top-five finish, were in no mood to turn down some of the generosity on offer from Corby’s defending.

And with other teams around them picking up points, the damaging defeat has left the Steelmen six points off the top five with just three games to play.

Gary Setchell saw his Corby Town team well beaten by Chasetown. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen actually started brightly and a defensive mix-up so nearly gave them an early lead as some mis-communication between Chasetown defender Kris Taylor and goalkeeper James Wren saw the ball roll just wide of an unguarded net.

And then, after the resulting corner was cleared, Danny Gordon fired an effort back in but it was well held by Wren.

But, from there, it became something of a horror show for Corby.

The opening goal came on 17 minutes and it was one to forget for goalkeeper Jason Alexander as he spilled a routine catch from an Alex Medbourne cross and Ben Lund had the simple task of scoring into an unguarded net.

Almost immediately, a nervy Alexander mis-kicked but managed to clear at the second attempt as Chasetown’s attackers closed in.

But the error-strewn performance continued and it proved so costly as Chasetown were gifted a second on 22 minutes.

Harry Thomas made a mistake but Corby seemed to have recovered before Gordon conceded possession too easily and Luke Yates took aim with a shot from just outside the area, which bobbled under Alexander and found the corner.

Chasetown could and should have been further ahead at the break with Alexander making a fine stop to deny Lund while Kalern Thomas cleared Ryan Wynter’s header off the line.

Corby struggled to get anything going, although they did have the ball in the net when it was bundled home along with goalkeeper Wren who was clearly pushed, resulting in a free-kick.

Setchell didn’t mess about at half-time.

He threw on Tsaguim Florian and Hilton Arthur in place of Harry Thomas and Cain Noble and went set his team up in a 4-2-4 formation.

But it was Chasetown who threatened first after the restart with Alexander saving from Lund at his near post before Michael Jacklin nervously headed over his own crossbar in the aftermath.

Corby were a lot brighter for those changes, however, and they had the ball in the net again with Florian getting the final touch but the referee had already spotted a handball in the scramble.

There was plenty of huff and puff from the Steelmen but they never really threatened to blow Chasetown’s house down.

And with 19 minutes to go, the game was up as Lund slid home his second of the game after another lapse at the back from the hosts.

It all became a bit tough to watch when a Yates shot bobbled up in front of Alexander and found its way into the net off his shoulder to make it 4-0.

That well and truly finished the Steelmen and their play-off hopes off.

It had been billed as a big day, the fans responded with a 700-plus attendance but it ended up being a damp squib.

Steelmen: Alexander; K Thomas, Milne, Jacklin, H Thomas (sub Arthur, h-t), Gordon; Slinn, Noble (sub Florian, h-t), Thompson-Matthews; O’Brien (sub Collins, 78 mins), Hilliard. Subs not used: Bukowski, Furey.

Chasetown: Wren; Hayward, Wynter, Taylor, Medbourne; Wilding, Shaw (sub Morley, 83 mins); Lund (sub Evans, 77 mins), Yates, Atherton (sub Berry, h-t); O’Callaghan. Subs not used: Langston, Boothe.

Referee: Haydn Lavender.

Goals: Lund (17 mins, 0-1), Yates (22 mins, 0-2), Lund (71 mins, 0-3), Alexander og (74 mins, 0-4).

Bookings: Slinn (foul), Yates (time-wasting).