VERDICT: Diamonds’ home campaign ends in defeat as Rushall seal a top-five finish

The rearranged Thursday night clash represented a big opportunity for Rushall who arrived knowing that a win would seal their play-off spot in the Southern League Premier Central.

And they looked every inch a team with everything to play for while the threadbare Diamonds were made to pay for a slow start.

Chris Nunn was forced into changes after the 1-1 draw with Royston Town at the weekend with the absences of defenders Michael Harriman and Ryan Hughes resulting in a reshuffle.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' last home game of a tough season ended in defeat

But Diamonds, who are already facing up to life at Step 4 next season, really struggled to get to grips with their visitors in the early stages.

Dean Snedker, as impressive as ever in goal, produced a brilliant save to deny the excellent Alex Moore early on but the goalkeeper was a mere spectator when Moore’s midfield partner Alex Fletcher put the Pics into a deserved lead with a delightful left-footed curling effort, which found the top corner.

It was no less than Rushall deserved and Diamonds were right up against it when that advantage was doubled on 27 minutes.

Snedker produced another fine stop to block Andre Carvalho-Landell’s effort but it landed at the feet of Alex Cameron who finished it off with the aid of a deflection.

That prompted Nunn to change things up as he switched from a back five to a back four in a bid to stop the midfield duo of Fletcher and Moore from controlling the game as they were.

Snedker did have to produce another excellent save to deny Fletcher but, as the half wore on, Diamonds played themselves back into it.

And, after Mitchell White’s shot had been turned round for a corner by visiting stopper Jacob Weaver, Diamonds got a lifeline.

Andy Kanga swung over the set-piece and Charlie Pattison, who was an energetic performer in the middle of the pitch, rose highest to guide a fine header back into the corner.

There was still time for Snedker to make yet another save, this time flying to his left to keep out Jourdain Masidi’s well-struck shot.

But Pattison’s goal set up an intriguing second half and Diamonds were in the game until Rushall grabbed the killer third goal.

And it was all a bit too simple as a corner was delivered from the left and Sam Whittall headed home.

The visitors set about seeing things out from there and, aside from Weaver making an excellent save from Kanga, they did a decent job of snuffing out Diamonds’ threat.

Rushall were worthy winners and, on this evidence, will make a tough opponent for whoever they face in the post-season.

Diamonds, meanwhile, took their bow from the supporters as they signed off from Hayden Road for another season after their seven-match unbeaten run had been ended.

It’s been a tough one for all sorts of reasons.

That. however, is now water under the bridge. A reset will be needed in the summer and, in Nunn, they have the right man to lead them on the pitch.

There’s one more piece of business to deal with at fellow relegated side Kings Langley on Saturday before the hard work that has already started really gets going.

Diamonds: Snedker; Pinto-Leite (sub Agemoh-Davies, h-t), Black, Massingham, Glennon, Lopes De Matos; Pattison, McGlinchey (sub Corden, 64 mins), White (sub Anderson, 69 mins), Cooper, Kanga.

Rushall Olympic: Weaver; Green, Whittal, Brown, Mitchell; Moore, Fletcher (sub Daly, 81 mins), Masidi, Carvalho-Landell (sub Clarke, 78 mins), Coyle; Cameron (sub Batchelor, 72 mins), Subs not used: Cook, Shorrock.

Referee: Sam Wesson.

Goals: Fletcher (19 mins, 0-1), Cameron (27 mins, 0-2), Pattison (43 mins, 1-2), Whittall (58 mins, 1-3).

Bookings: Agemoh-Davies, Fletcher (both fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Charlie Pattison – epitomised a good work ethic with an energetic display in the middle of the pitch.