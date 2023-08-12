VERDICT: Diamonds are undone from the spot as they lose out on opening day

It always looked a tricky opening-day encounter for Diamonds against a team who finished fourth in the Northern Premier League Midlands last season.

But, despite the loss, there were some encouraging signs for the Diamonds faithful who will simply be looking for anything better than the struggles they saw their team go through for the majority of a difficult previous campaign.

Chris Nunn has assembled a young side. But they did show the credentials he wants to see.

Goalkeeper George Rose saved a penalty in a man-of-the-match display in his league debut for AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture by Shaun Frankham

They worked hard, they were well organised and disciplined. They just didn’t quite have the cutting edge, which will hopefully come in time.

Diamonds actually started well. A fine driving run down the right from Luis Pinto-Leite ended with a low cross and Will Jones saw his final effort blocked by visiting goalkeeper Samuel Arnold.

But, as the half wore on, Khalsa began to take control and show why they finished where they did last season.

Tesfa Robinson headed a free-kick against a post before Toumani Sidibe volleyed over from close-range after Robinson had sent a header back into the danger area.

Diamonds goalkeeper George Rose, who enjoyed a very solid league debut, made an excellent save to deny Kieron Whittaker after a swift counter-attack.

It seemed only a matter of time before the visitors took the lead and their moment arrived three minutes before half-time.

There weren’t many arguments when Tejan Thomas caught Curvin Sanderson-Ellis with a late challenge in the area. The Khalsa striker took responsibility from 12 yards and his spot-kick found its way in, despite Rose getting a good hand to it.

Khalsa started the second period hunting a killer second goal and Todd Ferrier blasted over from a good position before they were awarded a second penalty on the hour.

Ben Garwood tangled with Sean Williams and was, perhaps, a bit unfortunate to be penalised for a foul as he attempted to clear the danger.

But this time Rose was equal to the task as he pushed away Sanderson-Ellis’ spot-kick.

That galvanised Diamonds and a healthy opening-day crowd and they put Khalsa under pressure without creating a clear-cut chance.

At the other end, Whittaker saw a fine strike hit the top of the crossbar but as the game headed for the latter stages it was Diamonds who looked the more likely to nick a point.

Substitute Mitchell White saw his shot deflect off one of his team-mates as he looked set to score after excellent work down the right from the lively Pharrell Anderson.

And then, as the game moved into stoppage-time, the ball broke for another substitute in Ethan Johnston but Arnold produced an excellent save to deny him.

In the end, it was probably a tough one to take for Diamonds. They could make a good case that they were worthy of a share of the spoils.

Khalsa were slightly more streetwise in their approach and the young guns that Nunn has assembled will need to learn quickly, especially with another huge test at Spalding United to come on Tuesday night.

Diamonds: Rose; Garwood, Harriman, Massingham, Kerins, Dean (sun Agemoh-Davies, 67 mins); Thomas, Glennon, Pinto-Leite (sun White, 57 mins); Jones (sun Johnston, 71 mins), Anderson. Subs not used: Sutton, Tagoe.

Sporting Khalsa: Arnold; Parsons, Fulloway, Robinson, McGrady; Batchelor, Williams, Ferrier, Whittaker; Sanderson-Ellis, Sidibe (sun Bastable, 89 mins). Subs not used: Singh, Lloyd, Perkins, Letford.

Referee: Joseph Karram.

Goals: Sanderson-Ellis pen (42 mins, 0-1).

Bookings: Jones, Dean, McGrady, Glennon, Fulloway (all fouls), Robinson (throwing ball away).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: George Rose – the Diamonds goalkeeper made a couple of fine saves, including from a penalty at a crucial stage of the game. He really looks the part.