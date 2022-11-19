VERDICT: Burrows keeps his cool to seal dramatic success for the Steelmen

Having led twice in the game, the Steelmen looked to be heading for a frustrating draw until the final minute of stoppage-time when Daniel Gordon was bundled over in the area by James Bowen.

And Burrows had ice in his veins as he calmly sent Lewis Gwilliams the wrong way from the spot to spark scenes of pandemonium with the goalscorer whipping off his shirt in celebration while half of the Corby bench ran the width of the pitch to savour the moment.

And it is moments like that which make you wonder whether boss Lee Attenborough is really on to something at Steel Park.

He’s got a settled squad in place after a summer of rebuilding and, at this moment in time, they bang in form and now knocking on the door of the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Overall, the Steelmen were well worth all three points even though they won them in such dramatic fashion.

Indeed, it was a good game with Boldmere showing why they are right up there as well.

After an even start, it was Corby who broke the deadlock on 14 minutes.

The ball was worked to Hilton Arthur on the left and he cut inside with one touch before shooting from 20 yards and his effort zipped off the wet surface and beat Lewis Gwilliams in the Boldmere goal, who probably felt he should have done better with it.

But the visitors reacted well and the returning Jason Alexander was forced to punch away Robert Thompson-Brown’s fizzing strike after a corner had been recycled to him.

Both sides looked a threat when going forward but it was Corby, who knocked the ball around with confidence, who came closest to doubling their advantage before half-time when Gordon’s curling free-kick on the right side of the area went just over the crossbar.

The second half started similar to the first with neither side creating any clear openings and it took a brilliant goal to bring Boldmere level.

Jack Burgess found himself with space some 30 yards from goal and he unleashed an unstoppable strike into the corner.

They were only on level terms for six minutes, however.

Corby won a free-kick on the right. It was sent into the area and eventually landed at the feet of the impressive Gordon who picked his spot with a shot into the far corner.

That looked like being the winner but the Steelmen were stunned by an equaliser out of nowhere with 15 minutes to go when a free-kick was sent into the area and Owen Parry was left unmarked to head past Alexander.

That seemed to hurt the Steelmen and it took a while for them to regain their composure.

But they got back on track and it took a brilliant save from Gwilliams to deny Arthur his second.

It seemed it was heading for deadlock but then, with just 15 seconds of five minutes of stoppage-time remaining, Gordon went down under the challenge and Burrows did the rest.

This was a win that felt like it really meant something to the Corby players and fans alike.

They’re now within striking distance of the top-five. And, in this sort of form, you’d like to think it might not be long before they do indeed break into it.

Corby: Alexander; Thomas, Jacklin, Gordon, Floyd; Burrows; Collins, Thompson-Matthews, Arthur; Florian, Molyneaux (sub Maddison, 74 mins). Subs not used: Norman, Hartley, Slinn, Rabstein.

Boldmere: Gwilliams; George, Craven, Christophorou, Westwood; Burgess, West (sub Shaw, 88 mins); McSkeane (sub Byrne, 73 mins), Parry, Thompson-Brown; Brown (sub Bowen, 90 mins). Subs not used: Palmer, Sweeney.

Referee: Sam Wesson.

Goals: Arthur (14 mins, 1-0), Burgess (61 mins, 1-1), Gordon (67 mins, 2-1), Parry (75 mins, 2-2), Burrows pen (90 mins, 3-2).

Bookings: Gordon, Burgess, Westwood, Shaw (all fouls), Burrows (over celebrating).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Daniel Gordon - a powerhouse at the back and a threat from set-pieces, proven by his fine finish for the second goal. An impressive display.