AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a crucial win at Hayden Road

Bottom of the league, without a manager and generally down on their luck - there were few who would have predicted what would transpire for Diamonds as they returned to league duty.

But, by the end of the night, they had a second win of the campaign, were off the foot of the table and anyone associated with the club will have headed home with the most important thing under their belts - hope.

For the time being at least, Diamonds are in a scrap at the wrong end of the table.

And when you’re down there, you have to fight. You have to find a way.

The seeds had apparently been sown in a much-improved display, despite a 4-0 home defeat, against Tamworth in the FA Trophy at the weekend.

But things were stepped up with crucial league points on the line.

It’s understood a new permanent boss could be in place by the time Diamonds take on Redditch United on Saturday.

And should that be the case, the new boss will walk into a dressing-room that will be a lot happier than it was just a couple of weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Say what you want about Richard Maxwell, and plenty have, on this night the caretaker manager got a much-needed tune out of the players. Indeed, he was true to his word - this ended up being a fun night.

They worked hard, they worked so hard. They took their chances and then they clung on for dear life in the final half-an-hour as Nuneaton piled on the pressure.

And, despite some nervy moments, Diamonds saw things out to bring some of that hope and belief that has been sorely lacking for the majority of the season so far.

Lining up with three at the back, Diamonds had a more solid look about them and it showed in a goalless first half with few clear-cut chances for either side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuneaton went close when Prince Mancinelli was just off target with a low drive from 25 yards while, at the other end, young Luis Pinto-Leite saw his effort held at the second attempt by visiting goalkeeper Tony Breeden.

But the game exploded into life early in the second half when Diamonds took the lead.

Conor Tee sent over a corner from the left and Ryan Hughes attacked it with his header finding its way in, despite Breeden getting a strong hand to it.

And Diamonds found themselves in somewhat unchartered waters for this season when they doubled that lead five minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, they got a huge helping hand from Breeden as his attempt to play out from the back ended with a stray pass falling to Jenson Cooper who gleefully returned the ball into the empty net.

Nuneaton were almost stunned into action but it wasn’t long before they started to put the pressure on.

There was one near miss before they pulled a goal back on the hour as Matty Stenson headed home from a corner.

And, from there, it was all about Diamonds trying to see things out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Snedker made a smart save to deny substitute Luke Benbow while, at the other end, Cooper gave Breeden another nervous moment as he went for an outrageous long-range chip after spotting the goalkeeper off his line.

But it was Nuneaton who continued to pile forward and Hughes, who was outstanding alongside Hamilton Bunga and Dante Grey in the back three, produced the most incredible last-ditch clearance off the line to deny Stenson.

Borough continued the hunt for an equaliser and Snedker was called into action again to stop Jaden Charles’ free-kick.

Breeden was forced into a smart save as Diamonds substitute Tyrese Sutherland looked to put the game to bed on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there would be one more heart-in-the-mouth moment for the home fans when a cross from the right found two Nuneaton players unmarked and one of them - Ryan Beswick - could only watch on as his header drifted wide of the far post.

The final whistle was greeted with a collective sigh of relief as Diamonds were able to enjoy a moment of celebration.

There haven’t been many of those this season but, if they work as hard as this under whoever the new manager is, then there will surely be more to come.

Diamonds: Snedker; Grey, Bunga, Hughes; Pinto-Leite (sub Akubuine, 61 mins), Tee (sub Dawkins, 82 mins), Hicks, Corden, Black; Ngwa, Cooper (sub Sutherland, 90 mins): Subs not used: Connor, Surace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuneaton: Breeden; Rowe-Turner, Osbourne (sub Forde, 79 mins), McManus; McWilliams (sub Benbow, 54 mins), Mancinelli, Beswick, Charles; James (sub Dowd, 65 mins), Stenson, Richards. Subs not used: Castle, Noble.

Referee: Sam Wesson.

Goals: Hughes (47 mins, 1-0), Cooper (52 mins, 2-0), Stenson (60 mins, 2-1).

Bookings: Black, Mancinelli, Osbourne, Grey, Dowd (all fouls).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Ryan Hughes - there were plenty of contenders but the central defender stood out. He popped up with the first goal, was generally solid all evening and produced the most incredible goal line clearance to help seal the deal.