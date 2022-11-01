Action from the 0-0 draw between Kettering Town and Banbury United at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

November kicked off with what proved to be an intriguing contest for both sides as the Poppies maintained their good recent home form while the Puritans halted a run of four successive defeats.

But it will be Andy Whing’s side who will be the more disappointed with this final outcome, especially after they had a full half-an-hour at 10 men following the dismissal of Lewis White for a second bookable offence.

That red card ensured it was a proper reaguard effort for the Poppies for the remainder of the game but they were organised and resolute and ensured Banbury didn’t find a way through.

Banbury goalkeeper Jack Harding gathers the ball

The visitors had started the game in dominant fashion.

They passed the ball well and former Kettering winger Ben Acquaye proved to be a thorn in the side for large spells of the evening down the left-hand side.

Such was the visitors’ dominance in the first half-an-hour, Poppies manager Lee Glover was forced to change the formation in a bid to stem the flow.

Before that happened, Banbury did have chances with Callum Reilly shooting off target while Harrison Foulkes made a stunning save to deny Slavi Spasov, although a flag did go up for offside which would have ruled any goal out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes makes a save at his near post

The Poppies did improve after that change of shape and Sam Bennett had a sight of goal after being played in by Gary Stohrer but he was unable to get his shot away as Banbury goalkeeper Jack Harding gathered the ball.

Banbury went even closer before the break when the impressive Josh Smile fizzed a shot just wide of the mark.

The early exchanges of the second half were a lot more even with Smile seeing a low strike well saved by Foulkes before Bennett had an effort deflected off target at the other end after a quick counter-attack led by Tyrone Lewthwaite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the turning point came on 61 minutes when White was shown a second yellow for a foul having been booked early in the first half for a challenge on Acquaye.

It then became a case of attack versus defence.

Banbury took their time as they racked up the possession and passes but it wasn’t until late on that they really threatened to find a winner.

Acquaye shot into the side netting after finding some space in the area and then, in stoppage-time, Foulkes was forced to help Ben Radcliffe’s long-range effort over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all their possession, Banbury will feel they should have found a goal.

But Kettering certainly put a big effort in, particularly with that numerical disadvantage, and were probably worth their point at the end of the day.

Kettering: Foulkes; Stohrer, White, Gascoigne, Cooper, Morley; Hill, Ward (sub Sheriff, 83 mins), Sharpe; Bennett (sub Sault, 63 mins), Lewthwaite. Subs not used: Gregory, Toseland, Augstien.

Banbury: Harding; Hickman, Radcliffe, Williams, Roberts; Smile; Babos, Rasulo, Reilly (sub Dugmore, 86 mins), Acquaye; Spasov. Subs not used: Taylor, Hortin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Stephen Parkinson.

Bookings: White (foul), Rasulo (dissent).

Sending-off: White (second bookable offence).

Man-of-the-match: Brad Gascoigne (Kettering).

Advertisement Hide Ad