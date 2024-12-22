Unhappy Harriman says Diamonds got what they deserved in Lye defeat

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman said his team got exactly what they deserved in their 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Lye Town on Saturday.

Diamonds slipped to 14th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and Harriman admitted he and his team may have shown complacency after they took a seventh-minute lead through Charlie Green.

Lye, who are in the relegation zone, hit back to lead by half-time and they then saw the game out to claim only their fifth win of the season.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Harriman, who felt too many of his players sinply weren't at the races.

"We started really well, and going 1-0 we should take control but we never really did that," Harriman told @AFCRD.

"We were nervous, we got deeper, and then we have come unstuck. They are two soft goals that we have given away, and the players know it. It juast wasn’t good enough.

"You have to have the desire to go and put your head on the ball in both boxes, put your foot on it where it might hurt you at times, and the two occasions we didn't do that on Saturday we got punished, and rightly so.

"You can't do that at this level and expect to get away with it.

"We didn't deserve anything, it was very poor from us, and I would say eight or nine of our players were way below par.

"If you don't turn up when you face teams that are scrapping and fighting for their lives then you will get turned over, and we got what what we deserved.

"Have we come into this game with a bit of complacency? Maybe. We perhaps we would turn up, walk all over them and go home with the points.

"It is a learning curve for us and we now have to bounce back.

"We have a massive game on Boxing Day and we have to make sure we are at the races for it."

Diamonds are back on action on Thursday with a home derby date against Corby Town. Kick-off at Hayden Road is at 1pm.