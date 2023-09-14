Unhappy boss Setchell eyeing Corby changes

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen boss was left very unhappy by the performance of his players in last weekend's 2-0 FA Trophy defeat at Anstey Nomads, declaring the match was one of 'men against boys'.

It has been a feast or famine start to the season for Corby, and Setchell is demanding that changes - hinting that he may already have to bring in fresh faces to get the team performing as he wants it to.

The Steelmen were without key players through injury at Anstey, but Setchell wasn't going to use that as an excuse as his side were beaten by two first-half goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The performance was just not good enough," said the Corby boss. "We did have a few lads missing but we have a good squad, and it hurts me to say that was men against boys.

"We just never got going. The goal just before half-time has killed us, and although we huffed and puffed and tried in the second half, we were still miles off them."

Although Corby are now out of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy, they are still well placed in the league in sixth, so there is no need to panic. But Setchell admits he isn't liking what he is seeing.

"I have had a look at everybody for seven or eight games now, and results overall are probably not quite good enough," he said.

"Anstey are in our league, and we were bossed. That doesn't happen to my teams very often, but has happened two or three times this season already.

"I will address that with personnel if I have to because we can't have too many performances like that. I am disappointed with the result, but I am more disappointed with the performance and the total lack of quality.

"It is early, but maybe I am going to have to go looking and maybe bring one or two in and make one or two adjustments.

"But I can't live with listening to other teams banging on the dressing room walls every other week because we haven't been good enough."

Hinckley are one place below the Steelmen in the table and on the same points. They are unbeaten having won two and drawn three, while Corby have won three and lost two.

The Steelmen have a 100 per cent record on the road in the league so far, and Setchell is demanding his players show their best on Saturday.

He said: "It's a challenge we have to meet head on, and I love a challenge. But it is no good me loving a challenge, my players have to love the challenge.

"Once I put them across the white line I can take responsibility for that, but I can't take responsibility for somebody not sticking their head in when the ball is up in the air.

"I can't take responsibility for my goalkeeper miskicking it into the middle of the field on the halfway line, I can only control the controllables.

"And the only thing I can control is getting players on the pitch who can do the job.