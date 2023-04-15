Diamonds were on course for third successive win courtesy of Mitchell White’s first-half goal but they couldn’t quite hold on as Ky Marsh-Brown levelled for the visitors in the third minute of stoppage-time to secure a share of the spoils.

Diamonds missed a chance to wrap things up shortly before the equaliser but Nunn conceded Royston were well worth their point, despite the disappointment of it coming so late on.

“We have had probably as good a chance as you’re going to get in football to go 2-0 up,” Nunn said.

Mitchell White was on target for the second game in a row as AFC Rushden & Diamonds drew 1-1 with Royston Town. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“But if I am being totally honest, Royston deserved at least a draw and I thought they were better than us.

“They are a big, physical side and they put a lot of crosses into the box and we stood up to it. It was really hard and I felt for our defenders.

“We just couldn’t quite get over the line. They gave absolutely everything.

“The only thing I am disappointed about is our reaction to their goal. We were all over the place and within 30 seconds, they had a free-kick on the edge of our box.

“We left everything on that pitch. Had we won, it would have been great but that’s a really good point and not many teams in this league would go seven games unbeaten so full credit to the boys.”

Diamonds are now set to play their final home game of the season on Thursday night against a Rushall Olympic side who could need a result to secure a play-off place.

And Nunn revealed he and his players will be providing hot drinks for the supporters as a thank you for their backing during a tough campaign, which has ultimately ended in relegation.

“I always say the next game is the one we have to worry about,” Nunn added.

“We’ve got Rushall here on Thursday and it could be a really big game for them to try to make the play-offs.

“The players and management team will be providing free hot drinks for the supporters on Thursday as a thank you.

