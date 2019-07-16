UCL receive financial boost for anti-descrimination campaign

The Uhlsport United Counties League will be tackling descrimination head-on this season with their United Together campaign.

And the league has received a big helping hand with local McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar donating £2,500 to provide 41 banners, along with armbands and wristbands, to the 40 clubs across six counties and a banner for the UCL headquarters in Peterborough.

The donation will help to introduce and maintain the United Together campaign for the league alongside the Kick It Out charity this season.

The vital organisation works within the football, educational and community sectors across the country to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and work for positive change in football.

The banners along with the badges and wristbands are designed to reach out to officials, players and spectators alike all season, making it easier to report any incidents, change perspectives and educate people to marginalise racism and discrimination of all forms in football and the wider community.

Perry Akhtar said: “I am thrilled to be supporting the league’s campaign and hope the donation helps it to reach its objectives.

“It is so important to support organisations that are encouraging positive change and inclusion in the community and I plan to continue helping in whatever way I can.

“I want to say a huge thank you to those who are a part of this campaign and for their ongoing hard word.”

UCL commercial and campaign director Jon Smith added: “The banners at all 40 of our league clubs will be displayed proudly and loudly proclaiming the stance that we all share, ‘United Together’.

“Thanks to McDonald’s’ support we stand a great chance of achieving our goals. Eradicating racism and discrimination is the ultimate trophy.”

The UCL season gets under way next Saturday as part of the Groundhop Weekend.